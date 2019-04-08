Try 3 months for $3
Tuesday

College Baseball

Contra Costa at Napa Valley, 2:30 p.m.

Prep Badminton

Vintage at Napa, 4 p.m.

Prep Softball

American Canyon at Vintage, 4 p.m.

Petaluma at Justin-Siena, 4 p.m.

Napa at Sonoma Valley, 4 p.m.

St. Helena at Cloverdale, 4 p.m.

Prep Girls Lacrosse

Justin-Siena at Casa Grande, 7 p.m.

Prep Baseball

Vintage at Casa Grande, 4 p.m.

Calistoga at Rincon Valley Christian, 4 p.m.

St. Helena at Cloverdale, 4 p.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

American Canyon at Justin-Siena, 3:30 p.m.

Casa Grande at Vintage, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Soccer

Trinity Prep at John Adams-Sacramento, 4 p.m.

Wednesday

College Men’s Golf

Napa Valley at Big 8 Conference Tournament No. 12, Rancho Murietta GC, 11 a.m.

Prep Track and Field

Vintage at Napa, 3:30 p.m.

Petaluma at Justin-Siena, 3:45 p.m.

St. Helena at Lower Lake, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

Casa Grande at Napa, 3:30 p.m.

Sonoma Valley at Justin-Siena, 3:30 p.m.

Vintage at Petaluma, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Swimming and Diving

Petaluma at Justin-Siena, NVC pool, 3:30 p.m.

Napa at Sonoma Valley, 4 p.m.

St. Helena at Ukiah, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Soccer

Leroy Greene at Trinity Prep, Napa Christian field, 4 p.m.

Prep Baseball

American Canyon at Vintage, 4 p.m.

Petaluma at Justin-Siena, 4 p.m.

Prep Softball

Casa Grande at Justin-Siena, 4 p.m.

Sonoma Valley at American Canyon, 4 p.m.

Prep Girls Soccer

Trinity Prep at Leroy Greene-Sacramento, 4 p.m.

