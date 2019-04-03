Try 3 months for $3
Thursday

College Baseball

Mendocino at Napa Valley, 2:30 p.m.

Prep Golf

VVAL Tournament No. 5 at Napa Valley CC, 12 p.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

Casa Grande at Justin-Siena, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Badminton

American Canyon at Napa, 4 p.m.

Vintage at Petaluma, 4 p.m.

Prep Softball

Vintage at Casa Grande, 4 p.m.

Justin-Siena at American Canyon, 4 p.m.

Friday

College Baseball

Napa Valley at Mendocino, 2:30 p.m.

Prep Softball

Justin-Siena at Napa, 4 p.m.

Lower Lake at St. Helena, 4 p.m.

American Canyon at Analy, 4 p.m.

Vintage at Antioch Tournament, TBA

Prep Baseball

Justin-Siena at American Canyon, 4 p.m.

Lower Lake at St. Helena, 4 p.m.

Vintage at Casa Grande, 4 p.m.

Prep Boys Lacrosse

Casa Grande at Justin-Siena, 7 p.m.

Prep Badminton

Vintage at Casa Grande, 4 p.m.

Prep Girls Lacrosse

Justin-Siena at Rancho Cotate, 7 p.m.

Prep Girls Soccer

Trinity Prep at Leroy Greene, 4 p.m.

