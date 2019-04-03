Thursday
College Baseball
Mendocino at Napa Valley, 2:30 p.m.
Prep Golf
VVAL Tournament No. 5 at Napa Valley CC, 12 p.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
Casa Grande at Justin-Siena, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Badminton
American Canyon at Napa, 4 p.m.
Vintage at Petaluma, 4 p.m.
Prep Softball
Vintage at Casa Grande, 4 p.m.
Justin-Siena at American Canyon, 4 p.m.
Friday
College Baseball
Napa Valley at Mendocino, 2:30 p.m.
Prep Softball
Justin-Siena at Napa, 4 p.m.
Lower Lake at St. Helena, 4 p.m.
American Canyon at Analy, 4 p.m.
Vintage at Antioch Tournament, TBA
Prep Baseball
Justin-Siena at American Canyon, 4 p.m.
Lower Lake at St. Helena, 4 p.m.
Vintage at Casa Grande, 4 p.m.
Prep Boys Lacrosse
Casa Grande at Justin-Siena, 7 p.m.
Prep Badminton
Vintage at Casa Grande, 4 p.m.
Prep Girls Lacrosse
Justin-Siena at Rancho Cotate, 7 p.m.
Prep Girls Soccer
Trinity Prep at Leroy Greene, 4 p.m.