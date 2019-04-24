{{featured_button_text}}
Thursday

Prep Badminton

Napa at Vintage, 4 p.m.

Prep Softball

Napa vs. Vintage, Kiwanis Park, 7 p.m.

Petaluma at American Canyon, 4 p.m.

Justin-Siena at Casa Grande, 4 p.m.

Prep Coed Golf

St. Helena at CMC Tournament, Windsor GC, 1:30 p.m.

Friday

Prep Baseball

Vintage at Napa, 4 p.m.

Petaluma at American Canyon, 4 p.m.

Calistoga at St. Vincent de Paul, 4 p.m.

St. Helena at Clear Lake, 4 p.m.

Prep Swimming and Diving

VVAL Championships at Vintage, trials, 12 p.m.

Prep Softball

Berean Christian at Justin-Siena, 4 p.m.

St. Helena at Clear Lake, 4 p.m.

Prep Coed Tennis

St. Helena in CMC Championships at Mendocino College, TBA

Prep Boys Lacrosse

Windsor at Justin-Siena, 7 p.m.

Prep Girls Lacrosse

Justin-Siena at Christian Brothers, 4:30 p.m.

