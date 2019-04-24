Thursday
Prep Badminton
Napa at Vintage, 4 p.m.
Prep Softball
Napa vs. Vintage, Kiwanis Park, 7 p.m.
Petaluma at American Canyon, 4 p.m.
Justin-Siena at Casa Grande, 4 p.m.
Prep Coed Golf
St. Helena at CMC Tournament, Windsor GC, 1:30 p.m.
Friday
Prep Baseball
Vintage at Napa, 4 p.m.
Petaluma at American Canyon, 4 p.m.
Calistoga at St. Vincent de Paul, 4 p.m.
St. Helena at Clear Lake, 4 p.m.
Prep Swimming and Diving
VVAL Championships at Vintage, trials, 12 p.m.
Prep Softball
Berean Christian at Justin-Siena, 4 p.m.
St. Helena at Clear Lake, 4 p.m.
Prep Coed Tennis
St. Helena in CMC Championships at Mendocino College, TBA
Prep Boys Lacrosse
Windsor at Justin-Siena, 7 p.m.
Prep Girls Lacrosse
Justin-Siena at Christian Brothers, 4:30 p.m.