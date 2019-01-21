Tuesday
Prep Boys Soccer American Canyon at Vintage, Memorial Stadium, 6 p.m.
Petaluma at Justin-Siena, 6 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
John Adams Academy at Trinity Prep, CrossWalk Church gym, 6 p.m.
Napa Christian at Summerfield Waldorf, 6 p.m.
American Canyon at Vintage, 7 p.m.
Petaluma at Justin-Siena, 7 p.m.
Prep Boys Basketball
Lower Lake at St. Helena, 7 p.m.
John Adams Academy at Trinity Prep, CrossWalk Church gym, 7:30 p.m.
Tomales at Calistoga, 8 p.m.
Napa Christian at Summerfield Waldorf, 7:30 p.m.
Prep Wrestling
Justin-Siena at American Canyon, 6 p.m.
Vintage at Casa Grande, 7:30 p.m.
Napa at Petaluma, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday
College Men’s Basketball Solano at Napa Valley, 6 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
Pacific Union College Prep Tournament: Napa Christian vs. Central Valley Christian, 8 a.m.; PUC Prep vs. El Dorado Adventist, 3 p.m.
Prep Girls Soccer
American Canyon at Vintage, Memorial Stadium, 6 p.m.
Prep Boys Basketball
Pacific Union College Prep Tournament: PUC Prep vs. MBA, 8 a.m.; Napa Christian vs. Lodi Academy, 7:30 p.m.
American Canyon at Vintage, 7 p.m.
