Tuesday

Prep Boys Soccer American Canyon at Vintage, Memorial Stadium, 6 p.m.

Petaluma at Justin-Siena, 6 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

John Adams Academy at Trinity Prep, CrossWalk Church gym, 6 p.m.

Napa Christian at Summerfield Waldorf, 6 p.m.

American Canyon at Vintage, 7 p.m.

Petaluma at Justin-Siena, 7 p.m.

Prep Boys Basketball

Lower Lake at St. Helena, 7 p.m.

John Adams Academy at Trinity Prep, CrossWalk Church gym, 7:30 p.m.

Tomales at Calistoga, 8 p.m.

Napa Christian at Summerfield Waldorf, 7:30 p.m.

Prep Wrestling

Justin-Siena at American Canyon, 6 p.m.

Vintage at Casa Grande, 7:30 p.m.

Napa at Petaluma, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday

College Men’s Basketball Solano at Napa Valley, 6 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

Pacific Union College Prep Tournament: Napa Christian vs. Central Valley Christian, 8 a.m.; PUC Prep vs. El Dorado Adventist, 3 p.m.

Prep Girls Soccer

American Canyon at Vintage, Memorial Stadium, 6 p.m.

Petaluma at Justin-Siena, 6 p.m.

Prep Boys Basketball

Pacific Union College Prep Tournament: PUC Prep vs. MBA, 8 a.m.; Napa Christian vs. Lodi Academy, 7:30 p.m.

American Canyon at Vintage, 7 p.m.

Petaluma at Justin-Siena, 7 p.m.

