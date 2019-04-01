Try 3 months for $3
Tuesday

College Baseball

Napa Valley at Mendocino, 2:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

Napa at Justin-Siena, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Softball

Napa at Vintage, 4 p.m.

Casa Grande at Justin-Siena, 4 p.m.

Clear Lake at St. Helena, 4 p.m.

American Canyon at Petaluma, 4 p.m.

Prep Baseball

Clear Lake at St. Helena, 4 p.m.

Prep Badminton

Casa Grande at Vintage, 4 p.m.

Petaluma at American Canyon, 4 p.m.

Prep Boys Golf

VVAL Tournament No. 1, Sonoma GC, 1 p.m.

Prep Swimming and Diving

Vintage at Casa Grande, 4 p.m.

Wednesday

College Men’s Golf

Napa Valley at Big 8 Conference Tournament No. 10, Spring Creek GC (Ripon), 12 p.m.

Prep Boys Golf

VVAL Tournament No. 4, Chardonnay GC, 1:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

Vintage at Napa, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Baseball

Napa at Vintage, 4 p.m.

Casa Grande at Justin-Siena, 4 p.m.

American Canyon at Petaluma, 4 p.m.

Prep Softball

San Marin at Napa, 4 p.m.

Prep Swimming and Diving

Justin-Siena at American Canyon, 4 p.m.

Vintage at Casa Grande, 4 p.m.

Prep Track and Field

American Canyon at Justin-Siena, 4 p.m.

Napa, Sonoma Valley at Petaluma, 3:30 p.m.

Vintage at Casa Grande, 3:45 p.m.

Prep Girls Lacrosse

Justin-Siena at Carondelet, 7 p.m.

