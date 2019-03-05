Try 3 months for $3
Wednesday

College Men’s Golf

Napa Valley at Big 8 Conference Tournament No. 6, Whitney Oaks, Rocklin, 11 a.m.

Prep Swimming and Diving

Justin-Siena at Vintage, 3:30 pm.

American Canyon at Napa, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Baseball

Montgomery at Vintage, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Track and Field

Vintage, Petaluma at American Canyon, 3:45 p.m.

Napa, Justin-Siena at Casa Grande, 3:30 p.m.

Thursday

College Baseball

Napa Valley at Marin, 2:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

Sonoma Valley at American Canyon, 3 p.m.

Justin-Siena at Napa, 3 p.m.

Prep Softball

Maria Carrillo at Vintage, 3:30 p.m.

Middletown at Justin-Siena, 3:30 p.m.

Tamalpais at American Canyon, 4 p.m.

Berean Christian at St. Helena, 4 p.m.

Napa at Foothill-Pleasanton, 4 p.m.

Prep Baseball

Benicia at American Canyon, 4 p.m.

Vintage at Santa Rosa, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Lacrosse

Justin-Siena at Sonoma Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Basketball

Prolific Prep in Grind Session National Championships at Marshall County High, Benton, Ky., TBA

