Wednesday
College Men’s Golf
Napa Valley at Big 8 Conference Tournament No. 6, Whitney Oaks, Rocklin, 11 a.m.
Prep Swimming and Diving
Justin-Siena at Vintage, 3:30 pm.
American Canyon at Napa, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Baseball
Montgomery at Vintage, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Track and Field
Vintage, Petaluma at American Canyon, 3:45 p.m.
Napa, Justin-Siena at Casa Grande, 3:30 p.m.
Thursday
College Baseball
Napa Valley at Marin, 2:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
Sonoma Valley at American Canyon, 3 p.m.
Justin-Siena at Napa, 3 p.m.
Prep Softball
Maria Carrillo at Vintage, 3:30 p.m.
Middletown at Justin-Siena, 3:30 p.m.
Tamalpais at American Canyon, 4 p.m.
Berean Christian at St. Helena, 4 p.m.
Napa at Foothill-Pleasanton, 4 p.m.
Prep Baseball
Benicia at American Canyon, 4 p.m.
Vintage at Santa Rosa, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Lacrosse
Justin-Siena at Sonoma Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Basketball
Prolific Prep in Grind Session National Championships at Marshall County High, Benton, Ky., TBA