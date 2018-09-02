Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Monday

No events scheduled

Tuesday

College Women’s Soccer

Monterey Peninsula at Napa Valley, 2 p.m.

Prep Girls Golf

Petaluma at American Canyon, Chardonnay GC, 3:30 p.m.

Justin-Siena at Napa, Napa GC at Kennedy Park, 3:30 p.m.

Sonoma Valley at Vintage, Silverado Resort, 3 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

American Canyon at Napa, 6 p.m.

Clear Lake at St. Helena, 6 p.m.

Vintage at Casa Grande, 6 p.m.

Justin-Siena at Sonoma Valley, 6 p.m.

Calistoga at Mendocino, 5 p.m.

Prep Boys Soccer

Clear Lake at St. Helena, 4 p.m.

Prep Girls Soccer

Clear Lake at St. Helena, 5:30 p.m.

