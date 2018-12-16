Monday
Prep Girls Soccer
Napa at Deer Valley-Antioch, 6 p.m.
Tuesday
College Men’s Basketball
Pacific Union vs. Westcliff at William Jessup Holiday Tip-Off, Rocklin, 3 p.m.
Prep Boys Soccer
Casa Grande at Vintage, Memorial Stadium, 6 p.m.
American Canyon at Justin-Siena, 6 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
Casa Grande at Vintage, 7 p.m.
American Canyon at Justin-Siena, 7 p.m.
Napa at Sonoma Valley, 6 p.m.
Prep Boys Basketball
Willits at Calistoga, 7 p.m.
Prolific Prep in Tarkanian Classic at Bishop Gorman, Las Vegas, Nev., TBA