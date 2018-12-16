Try 1 month for 99¢
Register Sports Logo

Monday

Prep Girls Soccer

Napa at Deer Valley-Antioch, 6 p.m.

Tuesday

College Men’s Basketball

Pacific Union vs. Westcliff at William Jessup Holiday Tip-Off, Rocklin, 3 p.m.

Prep Boys Soccer

Casa Grande at Vintage, Memorial Stadium, 6 p.m.

American Canyon at Justin-Siena, 6 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

Casa Grande at Vintage, 7 p.m.

American Canyon at Justin-Siena, 7 p.m.

Napa at Sonoma Valley, 6 p.m.

Prep Boys Basketball

Willits at Calistoga, 7 p.m.

Prolific Prep in Tarkanian Classic at Bishop Gorman, Las Vegas, Nev., TBA

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags