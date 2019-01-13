Try 1 month for 99¢
Monday

Prep Girls Soccer

Petaluma at Napa, Memorial Stadium, 6 p.m.

American Canyon at Sonoma Valley, 6 p.m.

Justin-Siena at Casa Grande, 6 p.m.

Prep Boys Basketball

Petaluma at Napa, 7 p.m.

Casa Grande at Justin-Siena, 7 p.m.

American Canyon at Sonoma Valley, 7 p.m.

St. Helena at Clear Lake, 7 p.m.

Napa Christian at Vacaville Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

Clear Lake at St. Helena, 7 p.m.

Napa Christian at Vacaville Christian, 6 p.m.

Tuesday

Prep Girls Basketball

Alpha Charter at Trinity Prep, CrossWalk Community Church gym, 6 p.m.

Casa Grande at Napa, 7 p.m.

Vintage at Justin-Siena, 7 p.m.

Prep Boys Basketball

Alpha Charter at Trinity Prep, CrossWalk Community Church gym, 7:30 p.m.

Calistoga at Roseland Collegiate Prep, 8 p.m.

Prep Boys Soccer

Justin-Siena at Vintage, Memorial Stadium, 6 p.m.

Napa at Casa Grande, 6 p.m.

