Monday
Prep Girls Soccer
Petaluma at Napa, Memorial Stadium, 6 p.m.
American Canyon at Sonoma Valley, 6 p.m.
Justin-Siena at Casa Grande, 6 p.m.
Prep Boys Basketball
Petaluma at Napa, 7 p.m.
Casa Grande at Justin-Siena, 7 p.m.
American Canyon at Sonoma Valley, 7 p.m.
St. Helena at Clear Lake, 7 p.m.
Napa Christian at Vacaville Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
Clear Lake at St. Helena, 7 p.m.
Napa Christian at Vacaville Christian, 6 p.m.
Tuesday
Prep Girls Basketball
Alpha Charter at Trinity Prep, CrossWalk Community Church gym, 6 p.m.
Casa Grande at Napa, 7 p.m.
Vintage at Justin-Siena, 7 p.m.
Prep Boys Basketball
Alpha Charter at Trinity Prep, CrossWalk Community Church gym, 7:30 p.m.
Calistoga at Roseland Collegiate Prep, 8 p.m.
Prep Boys Soccer
Justin-Siena at Vintage, Memorial Stadium, 6 p.m.
Napa at Casa Grande, 6 p.m.