Monday
Prep Girls Soccer Lodi Academy at Trinity Prep, Napa Valley College field, 4 p.m.
Prep Baseball
Vintage vs. Roseville at Del Campo Tournament, 11 a.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Vintage at Ty Caplin Invitational, Elkhorn GC, TBA
Tuesday
College Baseball
Napa Valley at Laney, 2:30 p.m.
Prep Badminton
Petaluma at Napa, 4 p.m.
Casa Grande at American Canyon, 4 p.m.
Prep Softball
American Canyon at Napa, 4 p.m.
Vintage at Justin-Siena, 4 p.m.
St. Helena at Kelseyville, 4 p.m.
Prep Coed Tennis
Middletown at St. Helena, 4 p.m.
Prep Girls Lacrosse
Windsor at Justin-Siena, 7 p.m.
Prep Baseball
Vintage vs. Del Campo at Del Campo Tournament, 10 a.m.
St. Helena at Kelseyville, 4 p.m.
Calistoga at Upper Lake, 4 p.m.