Monday

Prep Girls Soccer Lodi Academy at Trinity Prep, Napa Valley College field, 4 p.m.

Prep Baseball

Vintage vs. Roseville at Del Campo Tournament, 11 a.m.

Prep Boys Golf

Vintage at Ty Caplin Invitational, Elkhorn GC, TBA

Tuesday

College Baseball

Napa Valley at Laney, 2:30 p.m.

Prep Badminton

Petaluma at Napa, 4 p.m.

Casa Grande at American Canyon, 4 p.m.

Prep Softball

American Canyon at Napa, 4 p.m.

Vintage at Justin-Siena, 4 p.m.

St. Helena at Kelseyville, 4 p.m.

Prep Coed Tennis

Middletown at St. Helena, 4 p.m.

Prep Girls Lacrosse

Windsor at Justin-Siena, 7 p.m.

Prep Baseball

Vintage vs. Del Campo at Del Campo Tournament, 10 a.m.

St. Helena at Kelseyville, 4 p.m.

Calistoga at Upper Lake, 4 p.m.

