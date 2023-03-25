local schedule

Saturday

College Men’s Volleyball

Pacific Union at Saint Katherine, 6 p.m.

Prep Boys Lacrosse Tamalpais at Justin-Siena, 1 p.m.

Prep Boys Volleyball

American Canyon at Stockton Classic, 9 a.m.

Prep Softball

Benicia at Vintage, 11 a.m.

St. Francis-Sacramento at Vintage, 3 p.m.

Prep Baseball

Napa at Rodriguez, 11 a.m.

Vintage at Ukiah, 2 p.m.

Prep Track and Field

Twilight Showcase at St. Helena, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday

No events scheduled

Transactions

BASEBALL

American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Will Vest and C Donny Sands to Toledo (IL). Reassigned INF Andy Ibanez to minor league camp.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned RHP Luis Frias and LHP Kyle Nelson to Reno (PCL). Reassigned RHP Jeurys Famila go minor league camp.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned INF Tucupita Marcano and OF Travis Swaggerty to Indianapolis (IL).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Miles Mikolas on a two-year contract.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Phoenix head coach Monty Williams an undisclosed amount for public criticism of the officiating during a March 22nd game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Fined Dallas G Luka Doncic an undisclosed amount for directing inappropriate and unprofessional gestures toward a game official during a March 22nd game against Golden State.

ORLANDO MAGIC — Signed G Jay Scrubb to a two-way contract.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed WR Nelson Agholor.

DETROIT LIONS — Re-signed QB Nate Sudfeld.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed WR Steven Sims.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed DT Byron Cowart. Re-signed DT Phil Hoskins.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed DT John Jenkins.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Re-signed CB Justin Bethel.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed FB C.J. Ham to a two-year contract extension.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed RT Lane Johnson to a one-year contract.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed OT Le’Raven Clark.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NHL — Suspended Boston F A.J. Greer for one game without pay for crsoo-checking during a March 23rd game against Montreal.

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled LW Milos Kelemen and D Michael Kesselring from Tucson (AHL).

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Reassigned C Ville Koivunen and RW Tuuka Tieksola from Karpat (Liiga) to Chicago (AHL).

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Activated D Erik Johnson from injured reserve.

DALLAS STARS — Recalled G Matthew Murray from Texas. Returned G Remi Poirier to Texas.

MINNESOTA WILD — Returned F Sammy Walker to Iowa (AHL).

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Returned LW Filip Hallander to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Returned D Derrick Pouliot to San Jose (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned G Clay Stevenson from Hershey (AHL) to South Carolina (ECHL).

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

FC CINCINNATI — Signed D Bret Halsey to a short-term contract.

LA GALAXY — Signed G Aaron Cervantes to a short-term contract.

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Signed G Nico Campuzano to a short-term agreement.

REAL SALT LAKE — Acquired $50,000 in general allocation money (GAM) and a second-round MLS SuperDraft pick in 2024 from New York City FC in exchange for the 2023 season rights to M Richie Ledezma. Signed D/M Emeka Eneli.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC — Signed M Vasco Fry to a short-term contract.

tennis

ATP & WTA

Miami Open

Friday, Miami Gardens, Fla.

Purse: $8,800,000; Hardcourt outdoor

Men’s Singles Round of 64

Andrey Rublev (6), Russia, def. Jeffrey John Wolf, United States, 7-6 (3), 6-4.

Denis Shapovalov (24), Canada, def. Guido Pella, Argentina, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

Emil Ruusuvuori, Finland, def. Roberto Bautista Agut (22), Spain, 6-4, 7-6 (5).

Jannik Sinner (10), Italy, def. Laslo Djere, Serbia, 6-4, 6-2.

Diego Schwartzman (31), Argentina, def. Yibing Wu, China, 7-6 (1), 6-1.

Taylor Fritz (9), United States, def. Emilio Nava, United States, 6-4, 6-1.

Tommy Paul (16), United States, def. Marc-Andrea Huesler, Switzerland, 5-7, 6-3, 6-4.

Botic Van de Zandschulp (26), Netherlands, def. Alexei Popyrin, Australia, 4-6, 7-6 (4), 6-2.

Carlos Alcaraz (1), Spain, def. Facundo Bagnis, Argentina, 6-0, 6-2.

Miomir Kecmanovic (29), Serbia, def. Ugo Humbert, France, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (3).

Grigor Dimitrov (21), Bulgaria, def. Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (20), Spain, def. Brandon Nakashima, United States, 6-4, 7-6 (5).

Women’s Singles Round of 64

Karolina Pliskova (17), Czech Republic, def. Wang Xinyu, China, 6-2, 6-4.

Karolina Muchova, Czech Republic, def. Zhu Lin (32), China, 6-4, 6-2.

Ekaterina Alexandrova (18), Russia, def. Taylor Townsend, United States, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4.

Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic, def. Veronika Kudermetova (11), Russia, 6-4, 6-2.

Varvara Gracheva, Russia, def. Ons Jabeur (4), Tunisia, 6-2, 6-2.

Barbora Krejcikova (16), Czech Republic, def. Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, 6-3, 6-2.

Bianca Andreescu, Canada, def. Maria Sakkari (7), Greece, 5-7, 6-3, 6-4.

Marie Bouzkova (31), Czech Republic, def. Anna Blinkova, Russia, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Madison Keys (19), United States, def. Robin Montgomery, United States, 6-4, 6-4.

Sofia Kenin, United States, def. Anhelina Kalinina (28), Ukraine, 6-3, 6-4.

Sorana Cirstea, Romania, def. Caroline Garcia (5), France, 6-2, 6-3.

Petra Kvitova (15), Czech Republic, def. Linda Noskova, Czech Republic, 6-3, 6-0.

Donna Vekic (22), Croatia, def. Madison Brengle, United States, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Belinda Bencic (9), Switzerland, def. Leylah Annie Fernandez, Canada, 6-1, 6-1.

Men’s Doubles Round of 32

Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Neal Skupski (1), Britain, def. Jason Kubler and Rinky Hijikata, Australia, 6-1, 6-2.

Robin Haase and Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, def. Tomas Martin Etcheverry and Sebastian Baez, Argentina, 6-3, 6-3.

Women’s Doubles Round of 32

Storm Hunter, Australia, and Elise Mertens (6), Belgium, def. Aldila Sutjiadi, Indonesia, and Miyu Kato, Japan, 6-3, 7-6 (1).

Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, and Jelena Ostapenko (3), Latvia, def. Danielle Collins and Peyton Stearns, United States, 3-6, 6-1, 10-8.

Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff (2), United States, def. Linda Fruhvirtova and Brenda Fruhvirtova, Czech Republic, 6-3, 4-6, 10-4.

Irina-Camelia Begu, Romania, and Anhelina Kalinina, Ukraine, def. Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara, Japan, 3-6, 6-1, 10-6.

golf

DP World Tour

Jonsson Workwear Open Leaders

The Club at Steyn CityJohannesburg

Purse: $1.5M; Yardage: 7,716; Par: 72

Second Round, Friday

Nick Bachem, Germany 65-66—131

Romain Langasque, France 68-64—132

Sami Valimaki, Finland 67-65—132

Julien Brun, France 67-66—133

Gavin Green, Malaysia 66-67—133

Kalle Samooja, Finland 68-65—133

Marcel Schneider, Germany 68-65—133

Ockie Strydom, South Africa 69-64—133

Martin Vorster, South Africa 64-69—133

Alexander Knappe, Germany 68-66—134

Hennie O’Kennedy, South Africa 65-69—134

Sebastian Soderberg, Sweden 65-69—134

Louis Albertse, South Africa 69-66—135

Aaron Cockerill, Canada 66-69—135

Hennie Du Plessis, South Africa 69-66—135

Ewen Ferguson, Scotland 66-69—135

Joshua Lee, United States 68-67—135

Joost Luiten, Netherlands 67-68—135

Dylan Mostert, South Africa 69-66—135

Jayden Trey Schaper, South Africa 66-69—135

BASKETBALL

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

x-Milwaukee 52 20 .722 —

x-Boston 50 23 .685 2½

x-Philadelphia 49 23 .681 3

Cleveland 47 28 .627 6½

New York 42 33 .560 11½

Miami 40 34 .541 13

Brooklyn 39 34 .534 13½

Atlanta 36 37 .493 16½

Toronto 35 38 .479 17½

Chicago 34 38 .472 18

Indiana 33 40 .452 19½

Washington 32 41 .438 20½

Orlando 31 43 .419 22

e-Charlotte 23 51 .311 30

e-Detroit 16 57 .219 36½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

x-Denver 49 24 .671 —

x-Memphis 45 27 .625 3½

Sacramento 43 29 .597 5½

Phoenix 38 34 .528 10½

L.A. Clippers 39 35 .527 10½

Golden State 38 36 .514 11½

Minnesota 37 37 .500 12½

Dallas 36 37 .493 13

L.A. Lakers 36 37 .493 13

New Orleans 36 37 .493 13

Oklahoma City 36 37 .493 13

Utah 35 37 .486 13½

Portland 32 40 .444 16½

e-San Antonio 19 54 .260 30

e-Houston 18 55 .247 31

x-clinched playoff spot

e-eliminated from playoff contention

Positions 1-6: Qualify for playoffs

Positions 7-10: Play-in tournament

Thursday’s results

Orlando 111, New York 106

Cleveland 116, Brooklyn 114

New Orleans 115, Charlotte 96

L.A. Clippers 127, Oklahoma City 105

Friday’s results

Indiana at Boston, (n)

San Antonio at Washington, (n)

Detroit at Toronto, (n)

Houston at Memphis, (n)

Charlotte at Dallas, (n)

Milwaukee at Utah, (n)

Chicago at Portland, (n)

Philadelphia at Golden State, (n)

Phoenix at Sacramento, (n)

Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers, (n)

Saturday’s games

Indiana at Atlanta, 2 p.m.

Brooklyn at Miami, 5 p.m.

Milwaukee at Denver, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Phoenix, 7 p.m.

Utah at Sacramento, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at L.A. Clippers, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday’s games

Dallas at Charlotte, 10 a.m.

Chicago at L.A. Lakers, 12:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Orlando, 3 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland, 3 p.m.

Memphis at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

San Antonio at Boston, 3 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 3 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Portland, 4 p.m.

Minnesota at Golden State, 5:30 p.m.

HOCKEY

NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

x-Boston 71 55 11 5 115 269 153

Toronto 71 43 19 9 95 245 196

Tampa Bay 73 42 25 6 90 252 228

Florida 72 36 29 7 79 252 247

Ottawa 72 35 32 5 75 228 233

Buffalo 70 33 31 6 72 251 263

Detroit 71 31 31 9 71 209 235

Montreal 72 28 38 6 62 203 268

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

x-Carolina 70 46 16 8 100 233 181

New Jersey 71 45 18 8 98 247 193

N.Y. Rangers 72 42 20 10 94 243 195

N.Y. Islanders 72 37 27 8 82 215 198

Pittsburgh 72 35 27 10 80 231 233

Washington 73 34 31 8 76 233 227

Philadelphia 71 27 32 12 66 192 236

e-Columbus 70 22 41 7 51 189 273

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Dallas 72 39 19 14 92 250 201

Minnesota 72 41 22 9 91 216 197

Colorado 70 41 23 6 88 233 196

Winnipeg 73 41 29 3 85 221 205

Nashville 70 36 26 8 80 200 206

St. Louis 71 32 33 6 70 224 258

Arizona 72 27 33 12 66 203 250

e-Chicago 71 24 41 6 54 176 255

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vegas 72 45 21 6 96 238 202

Los Angeles 71 41 20 10 92 247 229

Edmonton 72 41 23 8 90 283 243

Seattle 71 39 24 8 86 246 229

Calgary 73 32 26 15 79 233 229

Vancouver 71 32 34 5 69 244 267

e-Anaheim 72 23 39 10 56 186 291

e-San Jose 72 19 38 15 53 206 281

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

e-eliminated from playoff contention

Thursday’s results

Philadelphia 5, Minnesota 4, SO

Washington 6, Chicago 1

N.Y. Rangers 2, Carolina 1

St. Louis 4, Detroit 3

Ottawa 7, Tampa Bay 2

Boston 4, Montreal 2

Toronto 6, Florida 2

Nashville 2, Seattle 1, SO

Dallas 3, Pittsburgh 2

Vegas 2, Calgary 1

Vancouver 7, San Jose 2

Winnipeg 3, Anaheim 2

Friday’s results

N.Y. Islanders at Columbus, (n)

New Jersey at Buffalo, (n)

Arizona at Colorado, (n)

Saturday’s games

Detroit at Philadelphia, 10 a.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 10 a.m.

Seattle at Nashville, 11 a.m.

San Jose at Calgary, 1 p.m.

Winnipeg at Los Angeles, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, 2 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Florida, 2 p.m.

Columbus at Montreal, 4 p.m.

Ottawa at New Jersey, 4 p.m.

Toronto at Carolina, 4 p.m.

Vancouver at Dallas, 4 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 5 p.m.

Vegas at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Anaheim, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday’s games

Colorado at Arizona, Noon

Boston at Carolina, 2 p.m.

Toronto at Nashville, 3 p.m.

Vancouver at Chicago, 3 p.m.

St. Louis at Los Angeles, 7:30 p.m.