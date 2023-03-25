local schedule
Saturday
College Men’s Volleyball
Pacific Union at Saint Katherine, 6 p.m.
Prep Boys Lacrosse Tamalpais at Justin-Siena, 1 p.m.
Prep Boys Volleyball
American Canyon at Stockton Classic, 9 a.m.
Prep Softball
Benicia at Vintage, 11 a.m.
St. Francis-Sacramento at Vintage, 3 p.m.
Prep Baseball
Napa at Rodriguez, 11 a.m.
Vintage at Ukiah, 2 p.m.
Prep Track and Field
Twilight Showcase at St. Helena, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday
No events scheduled
Transactions
BASEBALL
American League
DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Will Vest and C Donny Sands to Toledo (IL). Reassigned INF Andy Ibanez to minor league camp.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned RHP Luis Frias and LHP Kyle Nelson to Reno (PCL). Reassigned RHP Jeurys Famila go minor league camp.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned INF Tucupita Marcano and OF Travis Swaggerty to Indianapolis (IL).
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Miles Mikolas on a two-year contract.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
NBA — Fined Phoenix head coach Monty Williams an undisclosed amount for public criticism of the officiating during a March 22nd game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Fined Dallas G Luka Doncic an undisclosed amount for directing inappropriate and unprofessional gestures toward a game official during a March 22nd game against Golden State.
ORLANDO MAGIC — Signed G Jay Scrubb to a two-way contract.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed WR Nelson Agholor.
DETROIT LIONS — Re-signed QB Nate Sudfeld.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed WR Steven Sims.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed DT Byron Cowart. Re-signed DT Phil Hoskins.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed DT John Jenkins.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Re-signed CB Justin Bethel.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed FB C.J. Ham to a two-year contract extension.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed RT Lane Johnson to a one-year contract.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed OT Le’Raven Clark.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NHL — Suspended Boston F A.J. Greer for one game without pay for crsoo-checking during a March 23rd game against Montreal.
ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled LW Milos Kelemen and D Michael Kesselring from Tucson (AHL).
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Reassigned C Ville Koivunen and RW Tuuka Tieksola from Karpat (Liiga) to Chicago (AHL).
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Activated D Erik Johnson from injured reserve.
DALLAS STARS — Recalled G Matthew Murray from Texas. Returned G Remi Poirier to Texas.
MINNESOTA WILD — Returned F Sammy Walker to Iowa (AHL).
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Returned LW Filip Hallander to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Returned D Derrick Pouliot to San Jose (AHL).
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned G Clay Stevenson from Hershey (AHL) to South Carolina (ECHL).
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
FC CINCINNATI — Signed D Bret Halsey to a short-term contract.
LA GALAXY — Signed G Aaron Cervantes to a short-term contract.
NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Signed G Nico Campuzano to a short-term agreement.
REAL SALT LAKE — Acquired $50,000 in general allocation money (GAM) and a second-round MLS SuperDraft pick in 2024 from New York City FC in exchange for the 2023 season rights to M Richie Ledezma. Signed D/M Emeka Eneli.
VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC — Signed M Vasco Fry to a short-term contract.
tennis
ATP & WTA
Miami Open
Friday, Miami Gardens, Fla.
Purse: $8,800,000; Hardcourt outdoor
Men’s Singles Round of 64
Andrey Rublev (6), Russia, def. Jeffrey John Wolf, United States, 7-6 (3), 6-4.
Denis Shapovalov (24), Canada, def. Guido Pella, Argentina, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.
Emil Ruusuvuori, Finland, def. Roberto Bautista Agut (22), Spain, 6-4, 7-6 (5).
Jannik Sinner (10), Italy, def. Laslo Djere, Serbia, 6-4, 6-2.
Diego Schwartzman (31), Argentina, def. Yibing Wu, China, 7-6 (1), 6-1.
Taylor Fritz (9), United States, def. Emilio Nava, United States, 6-4, 6-1.
Tommy Paul (16), United States, def. Marc-Andrea Huesler, Switzerland, 5-7, 6-3, 6-4.
Botic Van de Zandschulp (26), Netherlands, def. Alexei Popyrin, Australia, 4-6, 7-6 (4), 6-2.
Carlos Alcaraz (1), Spain, def. Facundo Bagnis, Argentina, 6-0, 6-2.
Miomir Kecmanovic (29), Serbia, def. Ugo Humbert, France, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (3).
Grigor Dimitrov (21), Bulgaria, def. Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4.
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (20), Spain, def. Brandon Nakashima, United States, 6-4, 7-6 (5).
Women’s Singles Round of 64
Karolina Pliskova (17), Czech Republic, def. Wang Xinyu, China, 6-2, 6-4.
Karolina Muchova, Czech Republic, def. Zhu Lin (32), China, 6-4, 6-2.
Ekaterina Alexandrova (18), Russia, def. Taylor Townsend, United States, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4.
Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic, def. Veronika Kudermetova (11), Russia, 6-4, 6-2.
Varvara Gracheva, Russia, def. Ons Jabeur (4), Tunisia, 6-2, 6-2.
Barbora Krejcikova (16), Czech Republic, def. Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, 6-3, 6-2.
Bianca Andreescu, Canada, def. Maria Sakkari (7), Greece, 5-7, 6-3, 6-4.
Marie Bouzkova (31), Czech Republic, def. Anna Blinkova, Russia, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3.
Madison Keys (19), United States, def. Robin Montgomery, United States, 6-4, 6-4.
Sofia Kenin, United States, def. Anhelina Kalinina (28), Ukraine, 6-3, 6-4.
Sorana Cirstea, Romania, def. Caroline Garcia (5), France, 6-2, 6-3.
Petra Kvitova (15), Czech Republic, def. Linda Noskova, Czech Republic, 6-3, 6-0.
Donna Vekic (22), Croatia, def. Madison Brengle, United States, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.
Belinda Bencic (9), Switzerland, def. Leylah Annie Fernandez, Canada, 6-1, 6-1.
Men’s Doubles Round of 32
Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Neal Skupski (1), Britain, def. Jason Kubler and Rinky Hijikata, Australia, 6-1, 6-2.
Robin Haase and Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, def. Tomas Martin Etcheverry and Sebastian Baez, Argentina, 6-3, 6-3.
Women’s Doubles Round of 32
Storm Hunter, Australia, and Elise Mertens (6), Belgium, def. Aldila Sutjiadi, Indonesia, and Miyu Kato, Japan, 6-3, 7-6 (1).
Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, and Jelena Ostapenko (3), Latvia, def. Danielle Collins and Peyton Stearns, United States, 3-6, 6-1, 10-8.
Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff (2), United States, def. Linda Fruhvirtova and Brenda Fruhvirtova, Czech Republic, 6-3, 4-6, 10-4.
Irina-Camelia Begu, Romania, and Anhelina Kalinina, Ukraine, def. Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara, Japan, 3-6, 6-1, 10-6.
golf
DP World Tour
Jonsson Workwear Open Leaders
The Club at Steyn CityJohannesburg
Purse: $1.5M; Yardage: 7,716; Par: 72
Second Round, Friday
Nick Bachem, Germany 65-66—131
Romain Langasque, France 68-64—132
Sami Valimaki, Finland 67-65—132
Julien Brun, France 67-66—133
Gavin Green, Malaysia 66-67—133
Kalle Samooja, Finland 68-65—133
Marcel Schneider, Germany 68-65—133
Ockie Strydom, South Africa 69-64—133
Martin Vorster, South Africa 64-69—133
Alexander Knappe, Germany 68-66—134
Hennie O’Kennedy, South Africa 65-69—134
Sebastian Soderberg, Sweden 65-69—134
Louis Albertse, South Africa 69-66—135
Aaron Cockerill, Canada 66-69—135
Hennie Du Plessis, South Africa 69-66—135
Ewen Ferguson, Scotland 66-69—135
Joshua Lee, United States 68-67—135
Joost Luiten, Netherlands 67-68—135
Dylan Mostert, South Africa 69-66—135
Jayden Trey Schaper, South Africa 66-69—135
BASKETBALL
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Milwaukee 52 20 .722 —
x-Boston 50 23 .685 2½
x-Philadelphia 49 23 .681 3
Cleveland 47 28 .627 6½
New York 42 33 .560 11½
Miami 40 34 .541 13
Brooklyn 39 34 .534 13½
Atlanta 36 37 .493 16½
Toronto 35 38 .479 17½
Chicago 34 38 .472 18
Indiana 33 40 .452 19½
Washington 32 41 .438 20½
Orlando 31 43 .419 22
e-Charlotte 23 51 .311 30
e-Detroit 16 57 .219 36½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Denver 49 24 .671 —
x-Memphis 45 27 .625 3½
Sacramento 43 29 .597 5½
Phoenix 38 34 .528 10½
L.A. Clippers 39 35 .527 10½
Golden State 38 36 .514 11½
Minnesota 37 37 .500 12½
Dallas 36 37 .493 13
L.A. Lakers 36 37 .493 13
New Orleans 36 37 .493 13
Oklahoma City 36 37 .493 13
Utah 35 37 .486 13½
Portland 32 40 .444 16½
e-San Antonio 19 54 .260 30
e-Houston 18 55 .247 31
x-clinched playoff spot
e-eliminated from playoff contention
Positions 1-6: Qualify for playoffs
Positions 7-10: Play-in tournament
Thursday’s results
Orlando 111, New York 106
Cleveland 116, Brooklyn 114
New Orleans 115, Charlotte 96
L.A. Clippers 127, Oklahoma City 105
Friday’s results
Indiana at Boston, (n)
San Antonio at Washington, (n)
Detroit at Toronto, (n)
Houston at Memphis, (n)
Charlotte at Dallas, (n)
Milwaukee at Utah, (n)
Chicago at Portland, (n)
Philadelphia at Golden State, (n)
Phoenix at Sacramento, (n)
Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers, (n)
Saturday’s games
Indiana at Atlanta, 2 p.m.
Brooklyn at Miami, 5 p.m.
Milwaukee at Denver, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Phoenix, 7 p.m.
Utah at Sacramento, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at L.A. Clippers, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday’s games
Dallas at Charlotte, 10 a.m.
Chicago at L.A. Lakers, 12:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Orlando, 3 p.m.
Houston at Cleveland, 3 p.m.
Memphis at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
San Antonio at Boston, 3 p.m.
Washington at Toronto, 3 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Portland, 4 p.m.
Minnesota at Golden State, 5:30 p.m.
HOCKEY
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Boston 71 55 11 5 115 269 153
Toronto 71 43 19 9 95 245 196
Tampa Bay 73 42 25 6 90 252 228
Florida 72 36 29 7 79 252 247
Ottawa 72 35 32 5 75 228 233
Buffalo 70 33 31 6 72 251 263
Detroit 71 31 31 9 71 209 235
Montreal 72 28 38 6 62 203 268
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Carolina 70 46 16 8 100 233 181
New Jersey 71 45 18 8 98 247 193
N.Y. Rangers 72 42 20 10 94 243 195
N.Y. Islanders 72 37 27 8 82 215 198
Pittsburgh 72 35 27 10 80 231 233
Washington 73 34 31 8 76 233 227
Philadelphia 71 27 32 12 66 192 236
e-Columbus 70 22 41 7 51 189 273
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Dallas 72 39 19 14 92 250 201
Minnesota 72 41 22 9 91 216 197
Colorado 70 41 23 6 88 233 196
Winnipeg 73 41 29 3 85 221 205
Nashville 70 36 26 8 80 200 206
St. Louis 71 32 33 6 70 224 258
Arizona 72 27 33 12 66 203 250
e-Chicago 71 24 41 6 54 176 255
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 72 45 21 6 96 238 202
Los Angeles 71 41 20 10 92 247 229
Edmonton 72 41 23 8 90 283 243
Seattle 71 39 24 8 86 246 229
Calgary 73 32 26 15 79 233 229
Vancouver 71 32 34 5 69 244 267
e-Anaheim 72 23 39 10 56 186 291
e-San Jose 72 19 38 15 53 206 281
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
e-eliminated from playoff contention
Thursday’s results
Philadelphia 5, Minnesota 4, SO
Washington 6, Chicago 1
N.Y. Rangers 2, Carolina 1
St. Louis 4, Detroit 3
Ottawa 7, Tampa Bay 2
Boston 4, Montreal 2
Toronto 6, Florida 2
Nashville 2, Seattle 1, SO
Dallas 3, Pittsburgh 2
Vegas 2, Calgary 1
Vancouver 7, San Jose 2
Winnipeg 3, Anaheim 2
Friday’s results
N.Y. Islanders at Columbus, (n)
New Jersey at Buffalo, (n)
Arizona at Colorado, (n)
Saturday’s games
Detroit at Philadelphia, 10 a.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 10 a.m.
Seattle at Nashville, 11 a.m.
San Jose at Calgary, 1 p.m.
Winnipeg at Los Angeles, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, 2 p.m.
Chicago at Minnesota, 2 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Florida, 2 p.m.
Columbus at Montreal, 4 p.m.
Ottawa at New Jersey, 4 p.m.
Toronto at Carolina, 4 p.m.
Vancouver at Dallas, 4 p.m.
Washington at Pittsburgh, 5 p.m.
Vegas at Edmonton, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Anaheim, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday’s games
Colorado at Arizona, Noon
Boston at Carolina, 2 p.m.
Toronto at Nashville, 3 p.m.
Vancouver at Chicago, 3 p.m.
St. Louis at Los Angeles, 7:30 p.m.