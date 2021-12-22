 Skip to main content
Local schedule

Napa Valley Sports Schedule

Thursday

College Women's Basketball

Contra Costa at Napa Valley, 4 p.m.

Prep Boys Basketball

Vintage at Rodriguez, 5 p.m.

American Canyon at El Cerrito, 7 p.m.

Prep Boys Soccer

Justin-Siena at American Canyon, 6 p.m.

Friday

No events scheduled

