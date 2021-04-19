 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Napa Valley Sports Schedule
Local schedule

Napa Valley Sports Schedule

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Tuesday

Prep Softball

Petaluma at Napa, 4 p.m.

Sonoma Valley at Vintage, 4 p.m.

American Canyon at Casa Grande, 4 p.m.

St. Helena at Willits, 4 p.m.

Prep Coed Tennis

Middletown at St. Helena, 4 p.m.

Tomales at Calistoga, 4 p.m.

Prep Baseball

St. Helena at Willits, 4 p.m.

Prep Girls Soccer

Sonoma Valley at Napa, Memorial Stadium, 6 p.m.

American Canyon at Casa Grande, 6 p.m.

Justin-Siena at Petaluma, 6 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Justin-Siena at American Canyon, 6 p.m.

Sonoma Valley at Napa, 6 p.m.

Vintage at Casa Grande, 6 p.m.

Prep Boys Basketball

American Canyon at Justin-Siena, 7 p.m. (Radio: KVON, 1440 AM and kvon.com, 6:45 p.m.)

Casa Grande at Vintage, 7 p.m.

Napa at Sonoma Valley, 7 p.m.

Prep Boys Lacrosse

Justin-Siena at Windsor, 7 p.m.

Vintage at Rancho Cotate, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

Prep Track and Field

St. Helena at Lower Lake, 3:30 p.m.

Calistoga, Technology, Mendocino at Cloverdale, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Baseball

Vintage at Justin-Siena, 4 p.m. (Radio: KVON, 1440 AM and kvon.com, 3:45 p.m.)

Napa at American Canyon, 4 p.m.

Prep Wrestling

Vintage at Justin-Siena, 6 p.m.

American Canyon at Casa Grande, 6 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

American Canyon at Justin-Siena, 7 p.m.

Napa at Sonoma Valley, 7 p.m.

Casa Grande at Vintage, 7 p.m.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ralph Lauren unveils new Team USA uniforms

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News