Napa Valley Sports Schedule

Tuesday
Prep Softball
Petaluma at Napa, 4 p.m.
Sonoma Valley at Vintage, 4 p.m.
American Canyon at Casa Grande, 4 p.m.
St. Helena at Willits, 4 p.m.
Prep Coed Tennis
Middletown at St. Helena, 4 p.m.
Tomales at Calistoga, 4 p.m.
Prep Baseball
St. Helena at Willits, 4 p.m.
Prep Girls Soccer
Sonoma Valley at Napa, Memorial Stadium, 6 p.m.
American Canyon at Casa Grande, 6 p.m.
Justin-Siena at Petaluma, 6 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Justin-Siena at American Canyon, 6 p.m.
Sonoma Valley at Napa, 6 p.m.
Vintage at Casa Grande, 6 p.m.
Prep Boys Basketball
American Canyon at Justin-Siena, 7 p.m. (Radio: KVON, 1440 AM and kvon.com, 6:45 p.m.)
Casa Grande at Vintage, 7 p.m.
Napa at Sonoma Valley, 7 p.m.
Prep Boys Lacrosse
Justin-Siena at Windsor, 7 p.m.
Vintage at Rancho Cotate, 7 p.m.
Wednesday
Prep Track and Field
St. Helena at Lower Lake, 3:30 p.m.
Calistoga, Technology, Mendocino at Cloverdale, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Baseball
Vintage at Justin-Siena, 4 p.m. (Radio: KVON, 1440 AM and kvon.com, 3:45 p.m.)
Napa at American Canyon, 4 p.m.
Prep Wrestling
Vintage at Justin-Siena, 6 p.m.
American Canyon at Casa Grande, 6 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
American Canyon at Justin-Siena, 7 p.m.
Napa at Sonoma Valley, 7 p.m.
Casa Grande at Vintage, 7 p.m.