Napa Valley Sports Schedule Jul 29, 2018 Updated 40 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Subscribe for 33¢ / day Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Email Print Save MondayNo events scheduled Tuesday Professional Baseball Napa Silverados at Martinez Clippers, Waterfront Park, 6 p.m. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Tags Martinez Park Napa Valley Napa Waterfront Schedule Events Most Popular Suspect arrested in stabbing in Napa motel lobby Update: Fire reportedly destroys 3 rural Napa County homes; Berryessa Highlands evacuated Napa man arrested following a reported beating of a house cat These 9 Foods Are Linked To Ongoing Outbreaks And Might Make You Sick Susan Kathleen (Wolber) Martin promotion Got news? Submit press releases and pitch story ideas to the Napa Valley Register. Click here to submit your news tip. promotion Pet tributes We know your pets are like members of the family.