Wednesday

College Men’s Basketball

Contra Costa at Napa Valley, 6 p.m.

Prep Boys Soccer

CIF North Coast Section playoffs, first round:

Div. 1, No. 12 Freedom-Oakley at No. 5 Vintage, Memorial Stadium, 5 p.m.

Div. 1, No. 9 seed Castro Valley at No. 8 Napa, Memorial Stadium, 7 p.m.

Div. 2, No.12 seed American Canyon at No. 5 Redwood-Larkspur, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

CIF North Coast Section playoffs, first round:

Div. 6, No. 12 seed Mendocino at No. 5 Calistoga, 7 p.m.

Div. 4, No. 13 seed Justin-Siena at No. 4 John Swett-Crockett, 7 p.m.

Prep Boys Basketball

CIF North Coast Section playoffs, first round:

Div. 5, No. 14 seed St. Helena at No. 3 Clear Lake-Lakeport, 7 p.m.

Div. 6, No. 15 seed Calistoga at No. 2 Jewish Community, Kezar Pavilion, San Francisco, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday

College Women’s Basketball

Pacific Union at Benedictine (Mesa, Ariz.), 5:30 p.m.

College Men’s Basketball

Pacific Union at Benedictine (Mesa, Ariz.), 7:30 p.m.

