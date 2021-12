Napa Valley Sports Schedule

Tuesday

Prep Wrestling

Justin-Siena at Liberty’s Lou Bronzan Invitational, Brentwood, 9 a.m.

Prep Boys Basketball

Marin Academy at Justin-Siena, 1 p.m.

Napa at Marin Catholic’s Don Bambauer Holiday Classic, TBA

Prolific Prep of Napa Christian vs. Ridge View (Columbia, S.C.) in Chick Fil-A-Classic at River Bluff High, Lexington, S.C., 4:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

Napa at Newark Memorial Tournament, TBA

West Coast Jamboree, first round: Justin-Siena vs. Eureka in Onyx Division at College Park-Pleasant Hill, 1 p.m.; American Canyon vs. Dougherty Valley in Amethyst Division at Las Lomas-Walnut Creek, 1:30 p.m.; Vintage vs. Gregori in Ivory Division at Granada-Livermore, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

Prep Boys Basketball

Napa at Marin Catholic’s Don Bambauer Holiday Classic, TBA

Prep Girls Basketball

Napa at Newark Memorial Tournament, TBA

West Coast Jamboree: American Canyon-Dougherty Valley loser vs. Cosumnes Oaks-University loser, noon (winners at 6 p.m.) in Amethyst Division at Las Lomas; Justin-Eureka loser vs. Liberty Ranch-Freedom loser at Granada, 2:30 p.m. (winners at College Park at 2:30 p.m.) in Onyx Division; Vintage-Gregori loser vs. Franklin (Elk Grove)-Granada loser, 2:30 p.m. (winners at 7 p.m.) in Ivory Division at Granada