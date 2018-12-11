Wednesday
Prep Boys Soccer
Vintage at San Rafael, 6 p.m.
Thursday
College Men’s Basketball
Napa Valley vs. Canada at Kris Kringle Invitational, Santa Rosa JC, 6 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
Wine Valley Tournament at Napa High, first round: Mission San Jose vs. Rancho Cotate, 4 p.m.; Napa vs. Tracy, 5:30 p.m.; Shasta vs. Liberty, 7 p.m.; Vintage vs. North Medford (Ore.), 8:30 p.m.
Calistoga at Kelseyville, 2 p.m.
Cornerstone Christian-Antioch at Pacific Union College Prep, 4:30 p.m.
American Canyon at Hayward, 6 p.m.
Prep Boys Basketball
Vintage at Rodriguez, 7 p.m.
Napa vs. Montgomery at Casa Grande’s Brett Callan Memorial Tournament, 3:30 p.m.
Cornerstone Christian-Antioch at Pacific Union College Prep, 6 p.m.
Calistoga vs. Middletown at Kelseyville’s Stokes Tournament, 5 p.m.
American Canyon vs. San Leandro at San Ramon Valley’s Mark Madsen Invitational, 6:30 p.m.
Prolific Prep at Woodrow Wilson (D.C.), National Monument Hoop showcase, 4 p.m.
Prep Girls Soccer
Napa at Windsor, 6 p.m.
Vintage at Wood, 7 p.m.