Wednesday

Prep Boys Soccer

Vintage at San Rafael, 6 p.m.

Thursday

College Men’s Basketball

Napa Valley vs. Canada at Kris Kringle Invitational, Santa Rosa JC, 6 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

Wine Valley Tournament at Napa High, first round: Mission San Jose vs. Rancho Cotate, 4 p.m.; Napa vs. Tracy, 5:30 p.m.; Shasta vs. Liberty, 7 p.m.; Vintage vs. North Medford (Ore.), 8:30 p.m.

Calistoga at Kelseyville, 2 p.m.

Cornerstone Christian-Antioch at Pacific Union College Prep, 4:30 p.m.

American Canyon at Hayward, 6 p.m.

Prep Boys Basketball

Vintage at Rodriguez, 7 p.m.

Napa vs. Montgomery at Casa Grande’s Brett Callan Memorial Tournament, 3:30 p.m.

Cornerstone Christian-Antioch at Pacific Union College Prep, 6 p.m.

Calistoga vs. Middletown at Kelseyville’s Stokes Tournament, 5 p.m.

American Canyon vs. San Leandro at San Ramon Valley’s Mark Madsen Invitational, 6:30 p.m.

Prolific Prep at Woodrow Wilson (D.C.), National Monument Hoop showcase, 4 p.m.

Prep Girls Soccer

Napa at Windsor, 6 p.m.

Vintage at Wood, 7 p.m.

