Monday

College Men’s Golf

Napa Valley at Big 8 Conference Tournament No. 9, Wildhorse GC (Davis), 11 a.m.

Prep Boys Lacrosse

Rancho Cotate at Justin-Siena, 7 p.m.

Prep Coed Golf

St. Helena in CMC Tournament, Petaluma GC, 2 p.m.

Prep Baseball

Justin-Siena at Casa Grande, 4 p.m.

Prep Girls Soccer

Trinity Prep at Cristo Rey, 4 p.m.

Tuesday

College Baseball

Napa Valley at Mendocino, 2:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

Napa at Justin-Siena, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Softball

Napa at Vintage, 4 p.m.

Casa Grande at Justin-Siena, 4 p.m.

Clear Lake at St. Helena, 4 p.m.

American Canyon at Petaluma, 4 p.m.

Prep Baseball

Clear Lake at St. Helena, 4 p.m.

Prep Badminton

Casa Grande at Vintage, 4 p.m.

Petaluma at American Canyon, 4 p.m.

Prep Boys Golf

VVAL Tournament No. 1, Sonoma GC, 1 p.m.

