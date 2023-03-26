Monday
College Men’s Volleyball
Hope International at Pacific Union, 4 p.m.
Prep Girls Lacrosse
Acalanes at Justin-Siena, 7 p.m.
Prep Boys Lacrosse
Napa at Justin-Siena, Memorial Stadium, 7 p.m.
Tuesday
College Baseball
Mendocino at Napa Valley, 2:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Napa at Justin-Siena, Chardonnay GC, 3 p.m.
Justin-Siena at American Canyon, Chardonnay GC, 3 p.m.
People are also reading…
Prep Swimming and Diving
Vintage at Napa, at Vintage, 4 p.m.
Prep Baseball
Napa at Vintage, 4 p.m.
Potter Valley at Calistoga, 4 p.m.
Casa Grande at Justin-Siena, 4 p.m.
American Canyon at Petaluma, 4 p.m.
St. Helena at Willits, 4 p.m.
Prep Tennis
Justin-Siena at Vintage, 3:30 p.m.
American Canyon at Napa, 4 p.m.
Credo at Calistoga, 4 p.m.
Prep Softball
Calistoga at Anderson Valley, 4 p.m.
St. Helena at Willits, 4 p.m.
Prep Boys Lacrosse
Napa at Justin-Siena, 7 p.m.
Prep Boys Volleyball
American Canyon at Archie Williams, 5 p.m.
Prep Badminton
Vintage at American Canyon, 4 p.m.
Prep Girls Lacrosse
Napa at Ygnacio Valley, 6 p.m.