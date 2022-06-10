Napa Valley Sports Schedule

Saturday
Joe DiMaggio Baseball
Napa Valley Crushers at Galt (2), Galt Community Park, 10 a.m.
Men’s Soccer
FC Davis at Napa Valley 1839 FC, Justin-Siena’s Dodd Stadium, 7 p.m.
Sunday
Redwood Empire Baseball League
45-and-over Blue Jays vs. 45-and-over Pirates, St. Helena High field, 10 a.m.
