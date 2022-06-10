 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Friday Prep Softball North Coast Section Division 5 championship game, No. 2 seed St. Helena at No. 1 Hoopa Valley, 5 p.m. Prep Track and Field Justin-Siena, Vintage at CIF State Championships, qualifying, Buchanan High, Clovis, boys high jump at 1:45 p.m., boys shot put at 7 p.m., girls 300 hurdles at 8 p.m. Saturday Prep Track and Field Justin-Siena, Vintage at CIF State Championships, finals, Buchanan High, Clovis, boys high jump at 5 p.m., girls 300 hurdles at 8:05 p.m., boys shot put at 8:30 p.m.

Napa Valley Sports Schedule

Saturday

Joe DiMaggio Baseball

Napa Valley Crushers at Galt (2), Galt Community Park, 10 a.m.

Men’s Soccer

FC Davis at Napa Valley 1839 FC, Justin-Siena’s Dodd Stadium, 7 p.m.

Sunday

Redwood Empire Baseball League

45-and-over Blue Jays vs. 45-and-over Pirates, St. Helena High field, 10 a.m.

