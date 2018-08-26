Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Monday

Prep Girls Soccer

St. Helena at Roseland University Prep, 4 p.m.

Tuesday

College Men’s Soccer

Napa Valley at Folsom Lake, 6 p.m.

Prep Girls Golf

American Canyon at Napa, 3:30 p.m.

St. Patrick-St. Vincent at Justin-Siena, 3:30 p.m.

Justin-Siena at Sonoma Valley, 3:30 p.m.

Vintage at Casa Grande, TBA

Prep Girls Water Polo

Dixon at Vintage, scrimmage, 3:30 p.m.

St. Patrick-St. Vincent at American Canyon, 4 p.m.

Prep Boys Water Polo

St. Patrick-St. Vincent at American Canyon, 5 p.m.

Dixon at Vintage, scrimmage, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Montgomery at Vintage, 5:30 p.m.

Wood at American Canyon, 6 p.m.

Napa at Vanden, 5 p.m.

St. Helena at El Molino, 6 p.m.

Professional Baseball

Sonoma Stompers at Napa Silverados, NVC field, 6 p.m.

