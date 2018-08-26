Monday
Prep Girls Soccer
St. Helena at Roseland University Prep, 4 p.m.
Tuesday
College Men’s Soccer
Napa Valley at Folsom Lake, 6 p.m.
Prep Girls Golf
American Canyon at Napa, 3:30 p.m.
St. Patrick-St. Vincent at Justin-Siena, 3:30 p.m.
Justin-Siena at Sonoma Valley, 3:30 p.m.
Vintage at Casa Grande, TBA
Prep Girls Water Polo
Dixon at Vintage, scrimmage, 3:30 p.m.
St. Patrick-St. Vincent at American Canyon, 4 p.m.
Prep Boys Water Polo
St. Patrick-St. Vincent at American Canyon, 5 p.m.
Dixon at Vintage, scrimmage, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Montgomery at Vintage, 5:30 p.m.
Wood at American Canyon, 6 p.m.
Napa at Vanden, 5 p.m.
St. Helena at El Molino, 6 p.m.
Professional Baseball
Sonoma Stompers at Napa Silverados, NVC field, 6 p.m.