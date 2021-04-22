Napa Valley Sports Schedule

Friday
College Baseball
Mendocino at Napa Valley (2), noon and 3 p.m.
Prep Baseball
Petaluma at Napa, 4 p.m.
Sonoma Valley at Vintage, 4 p.m.
American Canyon at Casa Grande, 4 p.m.
St. Helena at Kelseyville, 4 p.m.
Prep Badminton
American Canyon at Petaluma, 3:30 p.m.
Vintage at Casa Grande, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Coed Tennis
St. Helena at Kelseyville, 4 p.m.
Calistoga at Tomales, 4 p.m.
Prep Softball
St. Helena at Kelseyville, 4 p.m.
Prep Girls Soccer
Napa at Vintage, 6 p.m.
Casa Grande at Justin-Siena, 6 p.m.
American Canyon at Sonoma Valley, 6 p.m.
Prep Boys Lacrosse
Cardinal Newman at Vintage, 7 p.m.
Justin-Siena at Petaluma, 7 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
Casa Grande at Napa, 7 p.m.
Vintage at Justin-Siena, 7 p.m. (Radio: KVON, 1440 AM and kvon.com, 6:45 p.m.)
Saturday
Prep Track and Field
Petaluma at Justin-Siena, 3:45 p.m.
Vintage at Casa Grande, 3:45 p.m.
American Canyon at Sonoma Valley, 3:45 p.m.