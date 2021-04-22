 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Napa Valley Sports Schedule
Local schedule

Napa Valley Sports Schedule

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Friday

College Baseball

Mendocino at Napa Valley (2), noon and 3 p.m.

Prep Baseball

Petaluma at Napa, 4 p.m.

Sonoma Valley at Vintage, 4 p.m.

American Canyon at Casa Grande, 4 p.m.

St. Helena at Kelseyville, 4 p.m.

Prep Badminton

American Canyon at Petaluma, 3:30 p.m.

Vintage at Casa Grande, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Coed Tennis

St. Helena at Kelseyville, 4 p.m.

Calistoga at Tomales, 4 p.m.

Prep Softball

St. Helena at Kelseyville, 4 p.m.

Prep Girls Soccer

Napa at Vintage, 6 p.m.

Casa Grande at Justin-Siena, 6 p.m.

American Canyon at Sonoma Valley, 6 p.m.

Prep Boys Lacrosse

Cardinal Newman at Vintage, 7 p.m.

Justin-Siena at Petaluma, 7 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

Casa Grande at Napa, 7 p.m.

Vintage at Justin-Siena, 7 p.m. (Radio: KVON, 1440 AM and kvon.com, 6:45 p.m.)

Saturday

Prep Track and Field

Petaluma at Justin-Siena, 3:45 p.m.

Vintage at Casa Grande, 3:45 p.m.

American Canyon at Sonoma Valley, 3:45 p.m.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ralph Lauren unveils new Team USA uniforms

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News