Wednesday
Prep Girls Soccer
Vanden at Vintage, Memorial Stadium, 6 p.m.
Napa at American-Fremont, 3:15 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
Pioneer at Vintage, 7 p.m.
Prep Wrestling
Justin-Siena at Sacred Heart Cathedral, LaSallian Cup, 6 p.m.
Prep Boys Soccer
Napa at Christian Brothers-Sacramento, 7 p.m.
Thursday
College Men’s Basketball
Pacific Union at West Coast Baptist-Lancaster, 7 p.m.
Prep Boys Basketball
Wine Valley Tournament at Napa High: Vintage vs. El Capitan-Merced, 4 p.m.; Pioneer vs. Bethel, 5:30 p.m.; Napa vs. Kennedy-Richmond, 7 p.m.
Vacaville Christian at Justin-Siena, 7 p.m.
American Canyon vs. Piner, San Rafael’s Dawg Classic, 6:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
Justin-Siena at St. Vincent de Paul, 7 p.m.
American Canyon’s Winter Wolf Classic: Woodcreek vs. Santa Rosa, 6 p.m.; American Canyon vs. Bethel, 7:30 p.m.
Napa at Piner Tournament, TBA
Prep Girls Soccer
American Canyon at Benicia, 7 p.m.
Prep Boys Soccer
American Canyon vs. Montgomery at Maria Carrillo, Viking Classic, 7 p.m.
Justin-Siena at Vanden, 7 p.m.
Napa vs. Christian Brothers at Sacramento City College, 7 p.m.