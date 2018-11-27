Try 3 months for $3
Wednesday

Prep Girls Soccer

Vanden at Vintage, Memorial Stadium, 6 p.m.

Napa at American-Fremont, 3:15 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

Pioneer at Vintage, 7 p.m.

Prep Wrestling

Justin-Siena at Sacred Heart Cathedral, LaSallian Cup, 6 p.m.

Prep Boys Soccer

Napa at Christian Brothers-Sacramento, 7 p.m.

Thursday

College Men’s Basketball

Pacific Union at West Coast Baptist-Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Prep Boys Basketball

Wine Valley Tournament at Napa High: Vintage vs. El Capitan-Merced, 4 p.m.; Pioneer vs. Bethel, 5:30 p.m.; Napa vs. Kennedy-Richmond, 7 p.m.

Vacaville Christian at Justin-Siena, 7 p.m.

American Canyon vs. Piner, San Rafael’s Dawg Classic, 6:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

Justin-Siena at St. Vincent de Paul, 7 p.m.

American Canyon’s Winter Wolf Classic: Woodcreek vs. Santa Rosa, 6 p.m.; American Canyon vs. Bethel, 7:30 p.m.

Napa at Piner Tournament, TBA

Prep Girls Soccer

American Canyon at Benicia, 7 p.m.

Prep Boys Soccer

American Canyon vs. Montgomery at Maria Carrillo, Viking Classic, 7 p.m.

Justin-Siena at Vanden, 7 p.m.

Napa vs. Christian Brothers at Sacramento City College, 7 p.m.

