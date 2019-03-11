Try 3 months for $3
Tuesday

College Baseball

Napa Valley at Los Medanos, 2:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

Napa at Vintage, 3:30 p.m.

Casa Grande at Justin-Siena, 3:30 p.m.

American Canyon at Petaluma, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Softball

Vintage at Santa Rosa, 3:30 p.m.

American Canyon at Windsor, 4 p.m.

St. Helena at El Molino, 4 p.m.

Prep Baseball

Oak Ridge at Vintage, 4 p.m.

Vanden at Napa, 4 p.m.

Vacaville Christian at American Canyon, 4 p.m.

St. Helena at Winters, 4 p.m.

Justin-Siena at Moreau Catholic, 4 p.m.

Prep Girls Lacrosse

Granite Bay at Justin-Siena, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

College Men’s Golf

Napa Valley in Big 8 Conference Tournament No. 8, Chardonnay GC, 12 p.m.

Prep Track and Field

American Canyon at Napa, 3:30 p.m.

Justin-Siena, Sonoma Valley at Vintage, 3:45 p.m.

Prep Badminton

Vacaville at Vintage, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Baseball

Napa at St. Helena, 4 p.m.

Justin-Siena at San Rafael, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Golf

Napa at Rodriguez, Rancho Solano GC, 2:30 p.m.

Prep Swimming

Vintage at Sonoma Valley, 4 p.m.

Napa at Petaluma, 4 p.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

Justin-Siena at Sonoma Valley, 3:30 p.m.

