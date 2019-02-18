Try 1 month for 99¢
Tuesday

College Baseball

Napa Valley at Modesto, 2 p.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

St. Patrick-St. Vincent at Justin-Siena, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Baseball

American Canyon at Wood, 3:30 p.m.

St. Helena at El Molino, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Softball

Justin-Siena at John Swett, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Golf

Napa vs. College Park and Miramonte at Contra Costa CC, 3 p.m.

Wednesday

College Men’s Basketball

Los Medanos at Napa Valley, 6 p.m.

College Men’s Golf

Napa Valley in Big 8 Conference Tournament No. 2, Spring Creek GC, Ripon, 11 a.m.

Prep Boys Soccer

CIF North Coast Section playoff semifinal: No. 5 seed Vintage at No. 1 De La Salle, 6 p.m.

Prep Baseball

Piner at Justin-Siena, 3:30 p.m.

Vintage at Redwood, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

Justin-Siena at Cardinal Newman, 3:30 p.m.

