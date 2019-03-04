Tuesday
College Baseball
Marin at Napa Valley, 2:30 p.m.
Prep Baseball
Terra Linda at Justin-Siena, 4 p.m.
Healdsburg at St. Helena, 6 p.m.
Napa at Vacaville, 3:30 p.m.
American Canyon at Concord, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Softball
St. Patrick-St. Vincent at American Canyon, 3:30 p.m.
El Molino at St. Helena, 6 p.m.
Vintage at Mt. Diablo, 3:30 p.m.
Justin-Siena at Albany, 4 p.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
Casa Grande at American Canyon, 3 p.m.
Napa at Petaluma, 3 p.m.
Vintage at Sonoma Valley, 3 p.m.
Prep Girls Lacrosse
Justin-Siena at Windsor, 7 p.m.
Wednesday
College Men’s Golf
Napa Valley at Big 8 Conference Tournament No. 6, Whitney Oaks, Rocklin, 11 a.m.
Prep Swimming and Diving
Justin-Siena at Vintage, 3:30 pm.
American Canyon at Napa, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Baseball
Montgomery at Vintage, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Track and Field
Vintage, Petaluma at American Canyon, 3:45 p.m.
Napa, Justin-Siena at Casa Grande, 3:30 p.m.