Tuesday

College Baseball

Marin at Napa Valley, 2:30 p.m.

Prep Baseball

Terra Linda at Justin-Siena, 4 p.m.

Healdsburg at St. Helena, 6 p.m.

Napa at Vacaville, 3:30 p.m.

American Canyon at Concord, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Softball

St. Patrick-St. Vincent at American Canyon, 3:30 p.m.

El Molino at St. Helena, 6 p.m.

Vintage at Mt. Diablo, 3:30 p.m.

Justin-Siena at Albany, 4 p.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

Casa Grande at American Canyon, 3 p.m.

Napa at Petaluma, 3 p.m.

Vintage at Sonoma Valley, 3 p.m.

Prep Girls Lacrosse

Justin-Siena at Windsor, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

College Men’s Golf

Napa Valley at Big 8 Conference Tournament No. 6, Whitney Oaks, Rocklin, 11 a.m.

Prep Swimming and Diving

Justin-Siena at Vintage, 3:30 pm.

American Canyon at Napa, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Baseball

Montgomery at Vintage, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Track and Field

Vintage, Petaluma at American Canyon, 3:45 p.m.

Napa, Justin-Siena at Casa Grande, 3:30 p.m.

