Thursday
College Baseball
Contra Costa at Napa Valley, 2:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Casa Grande at Justin-Siena, Chardonnay GC, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
Casa Grande at Napa, 4 p.m.
Justin-Siena at St. Helena, 4 p.m.
Petaluma at Vintage, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Baseball
Justin-Siena at Napa, 4 p.m.
Benicia at Vintage, 4 p.m.
Sonoma Valley at American Canyon, 4 p.m.
Prep Swimming
Calistoga, St. Helena at Willits, 4 p.m.
Prep Badminton
Vintage at Casa Grande, 4 p.m.
Napa at Petaluma, 4 p.m.
Prep Boys Lacrosse
Rancho Cotate at Napa, Memorial Stadium, 7 p.m.
St. Vincent de Paul at Justin-Siena, 7 p.m.
Vintage at Casa Grande, 7 p.m.
Prep Boys Volleyball
Cardinal Newman at American Canyon, 5 p.m.
Friday
College Baseball
Napa Valley at Contra Costa, 2:30 p.m.
College Men’s Volleyball
Pacific Union at Westcliff, 2 p.m.
Prep Swimming and Diving
Justin-Siena at Vintage, 4 p.m.
Prep Softball
Napa at Justin-Siena, 4 p.m.
Potter Valley at Calistoga, 4 p.m.
American Canyon at Sonoma Valley, 4 p.m.
Prep Baseball
Justin-Siena at Napa, 4 p.m.
Calistoga at Point Arena, 4 p.m.
Prep Girls Lacrosse
Napa at Vintage, Memorial Stadium, 7 p.m.
Justin-Siena at Rancho Cotate, 7 p.m.