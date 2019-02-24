Try 1 month for 99¢
Monday

College Men’s Golf

Napa Valley in Big 8 Conference Tournament No. 3, Whitney Oaks GC, Rocklin, 11 a.m.

Prep Boys Golf

Wood at Napa, Silverado Resort and Spa, 3 p.m.

Tuesday

Prep Softball

Berean Christian at Justin-Siena, 3:30 p.m.

Vintage at Vanden, 3:30 p.m.

St. Helena at Novato, 3:30 p.m.

American Canyon at Analy, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Baseball

Vanden at Napa, 3:30 p.m.

Justin-Siena at St. Helena, 6 p.m.

American Canyon at Benicia, 3:30 p.m.

Vintage at Concord, 3:30 p.m.

Calistoga at Elsie Allen, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Lacrosse

College Park at Justin-Siena, 6 p.m.

Prep Badminton

Vallejo at American Canyon, 4 p.m.

Prep Boys Lacrosse

Justin-Siena at Drake, 4:30 p.m.

