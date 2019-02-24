Monday
College Men’s Golf
Napa Valley in Big 8 Conference Tournament No. 3, Whitney Oaks GC, Rocklin, 11 a.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Wood at Napa, Silverado Resort and Spa, 3 p.m.
Tuesday
Prep Softball
Berean Christian at Justin-Siena, 3:30 p.m.
Vintage at Vanden, 3:30 p.m.
St. Helena at Novato, 3:30 p.m.
American Canyon at Analy, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Baseball
Vanden at Napa, 3:30 p.m.
Justin-Siena at St. Helena, 6 p.m.
American Canyon at Benicia, 3:30 p.m.
Vintage at Concord, 3:30 p.m.
Calistoga at Elsie Allen, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Lacrosse
College Park at Justin-Siena, 6 p.m.
Prep Badminton
Vallejo at American Canyon, 4 p.m.
Prep Boys Lacrosse
Justin-Siena at Drake, 4:30 p.m.