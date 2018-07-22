Monday
Joe DiMaggio Baseball
State Tournament at Borman Field, Yountville: Losers-bracket games at 11 a.m. and 1:45 p.m.
Youth Softball
Napa Valley Girls Fastpitch Association, first games of best-of-three championship series at Kiwanis Park: Major Division, Soscol Auto Body vs. Binstock, 6 p.m., Senior Division, Branagan Insurance vs. MIV-AMP winner, 8 p.m.
Tuesday
Joe DiMaggio Baseball
State Tournament at Borman Field, Yountville: Title game at 10 a.m.; second title game (if necessary), 12:45 p.m.
Professional Baseball
Napa Silverados at Pittsburg Diamonds, City Park, 6 p.m.