Monday

Joe DiMaggio Baseball

State Tournament at Borman Field, Yountville: Losers-bracket games at 11 a.m. and 1:45 p.m.

Youth Softball

Napa Valley Girls Fastpitch Association, first games of best-of-three championship series at Kiwanis Park: Major Division, Soscol Auto Body vs. Binstock, 6 p.m., Senior Division, Branagan Insurance vs. MIV-AMP winner, 8 p.m.

Tuesday

Joe DiMaggio Baseball

State Tournament at Borman Field, Yountville: Title game at 10 a.m.; second title game (if necessary), 12:45 p.m.

Professional Baseball

Napa Silverados at Pittsburg Diamonds, City Park, 6 p.m.

