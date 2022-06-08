Friday Prep Softball North Coast Section Division 5 championship game, No. 2 seed St. Helena at No. 1 Hoopa Valley, 5 p.m. Prep Track and Field Justin-Siena, Vintage at CIF State Championships, qualifying, Buchanan High, Clovis, boys high jump at 1:45 p.m., boys shot put at 7 p.m., girls 300 hurdles at 8 p.m. Saturday Prep Track and Field Justin-Siena, Vintage at CIF State Championships, finals, Buchanan High, Clovis, boys high jump at 5 p.m., girls 300 hurdles at 8:05 p.m., boys shot put at 8:30 p.m.

Napa Valley Sports Schedule