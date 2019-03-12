Try 3 months for $3
Register Sports Logo

Wednesday

College Men’s Golf

Napa Valley in Big 8 Conference Tournament No. 8, Chardonnay GC, 12 p.m.

Prep Track and Field

Justin-Siena, Sonoma Valley at Vintage, 3:30 p.m.

American Canyon at Napa, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Badminton

Vacaville at Vintage, 4 p.m.

Prep Baseball

Napa at St. Helena, 4 p.m.

Justin-Siena at San Rafael, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Golf

Napa at Rodriguez, Rancho Solano GC, 2:30 p.m.

Prep Swimming and Diving

Vintage at Sonoma Valley, Sonoma Aquatic Club, 4 p.m.

Napa at Petaluma, 4 p.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

Justin-Siena at Sonoma Valley, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Soccer

Trinity Prep at Cristo Rey-Sacramento, 6 p.m.

Thursday

College Baseball

Los Medanos at Napa Valley, 2:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

Justin-Siena at American Canyon, 3:30 p.m.

Vintage at Casa Grande, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Softball

Cardinal Newman at Justin-Siena, 4 p.m.

Napa at Windsor, 4 p.m.

Prep Swimming

Technology at St. Helena, 4 p.m.

Prep Girls Lacrosse

Casa Grande at Justin-Siena, 7 p.m.

Prep Boys Golf

VVAL Tournament at Rooster Run GC, Petaluma, 12 p.m.

Prep Baseball

American Canyon at Fairfield, 4 p.m.

Prep Coed Golf

St. Helena in CMC Tournament, Rooster Run GC, 1:30 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags