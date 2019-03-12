Wednesday
College Men’s Golf
Napa Valley in Big 8 Conference Tournament No. 8, Chardonnay GC, 12 p.m.
Prep Track and Field
Justin-Siena, Sonoma Valley at Vintage, 3:30 p.m.
American Canyon at Napa, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Badminton
Vacaville at Vintage, 4 p.m.
Prep Baseball
Napa at St. Helena, 4 p.m.
Justin-Siena at San Rafael, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Napa at Rodriguez, Rancho Solano GC, 2:30 p.m.
Prep Swimming and Diving
Vintage at Sonoma Valley, Sonoma Aquatic Club, 4 p.m.
Napa at Petaluma, 4 p.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
Justin-Siena at Sonoma Valley, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Soccer
Trinity Prep at Cristo Rey-Sacramento, 6 p.m.
Thursday
College Baseball
Los Medanos at Napa Valley, 2:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
Justin-Siena at American Canyon, 3:30 p.m.
Vintage at Casa Grande, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Softball
Cardinal Newman at Justin-Siena, 4 p.m.
Napa at Windsor, 4 p.m.
Prep Swimming
Technology at St. Helena, 4 p.m.
Prep Girls Lacrosse
Casa Grande at Justin-Siena, 7 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
VVAL Tournament at Rooster Run GC, Petaluma, 12 p.m.
Prep Baseball
American Canyon at Fairfield, 4 p.m.
Prep Coed Golf
St. Helena in CMC Tournament, Rooster Run GC, 1:30 p.m.