Monday
Prep Boys Lacrosse
Napa at Windsor, 7 p.m.
Prep Baseball
American Canyon at Concord Classic, TBA
Tuesday
College Baseball
Napa Valley at Solano, 2:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
Justin-Siena at Napa, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Track and Field
Justin-Siena at Sonoma Valley, 3:45 p.m.
Prep Baseball
Petaluma at Justin-Siena, 4 p.m.
Napa at Sonoma Valley, 7 p.m.
Calistoga at Tomales, 4 p.m.
St. Helena at Fort Bragg, 4 p.m.
Prep Softball
St. Helena at Fort Bragg , 4 p.m.
Prep Boys Volleyball
American Canyon at Marin Catholic, 5 p.m.
Prep Boys Lacrosse
Rancho Cotate at Justin-Siena, 7 p.m.
Napa at Windsor, 7 p.m.