Wednesday

College Men’s Basketball

Los Medanos at Napa Valley, 6 p.m.

College Men’s Golf

Napa Valley in Big 8 Conference Tournament No. 2, Spring Creek GC, Ripon, 11 a.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

No. 5 seed Calistoga at No. 1 Laytonville, CIF North Coast Section Div. 6 semifinal, 7 p.m.

Prep Boys Soccer

CIF North Coast Section playoff semifinal: No. 5 seed Vintage at No. 1 De La Salle, 6 p.m.

Prep Baseball

Piner at Justin-Siena, 3:30 p.m.

Vintage at Redwood, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

Justin-Siena at Cardinal Newman, 3:30 p.m.

Thursday

Prep Softball

El Molino at Justin-Siena, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Golf

Justin-Siena at Vintage, scrimmage, Chardonnay GC, 2:30 p.m.

Maria Carrillo at Napa, Silverado Resort, 3 p.m.

Prep Girls Wrestling

American Canyon at CIF State Championships, Rabobank Arena, Bakersfield, 9 a.m.

