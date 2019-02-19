Wednesday
College Men’s Basketball
Los Medanos at Napa Valley, 6 p.m.
College Men’s Golf
Napa Valley in Big 8 Conference Tournament No. 2, Spring Creek GC, Ripon, 11 a.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
No. 5 seed Calistoga at No. 1 Laytonville, CIF North Coast Section Div. 6 semifinal, 7 p.m.
Prep Boys Soccer
CIF North Coast Section playoff semifinal: No. 5 seed Vintage at No. 1 De La Salle, 6 p.m.
Prep Baseball
Piner at Justin-Siena, 3:30 p.m.
Vintage at Redwood, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
Justin-Siena at Cardinal Newman, 3:30 p.m.
Thursday
Prep Softball
El Molino at Justin-Siena, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Justin-Siena at Vintage, scrimmage, Chardonnay GC, 2:30 p.m.
Maria Carrillo at Napa, Silverado Resort, 3 p.m.
Prep Girls Wrestling
American Canyon at CIF State Championships, Rabobank Arena, Bakersfield, 9 a.m.