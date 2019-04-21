Monday
College Men’s Golf
Napa Valley at Big 8 Conference Tournament No. 13, Wildhorse GC (Davis), 11 a.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
VVAL Tournament at Vintage, singles, 9 a.m.
Prep Girls Soccer
Trinity Prep at John Adams, 4 p.m.
Tuesday
Prep Boys Tennis
VVAL Tournament at Vintage, doubles, 9 a.m. (singles championship at 11 a.m.)
Prep Softball
Napa at Justin-Siena, 4 p.m.
Middletown at St. Helena, 6 p.m.
American Canyon at Sonoma Valley, 4 p.m.
Vintage at Bethel, 4 p.m.
Prep Baseball
Technology at Calistoga, 4 p.m.
Middletown at St. Helena, 6:45 p.m.
Prep Badminton
Napa at American Canyon, 4 p.m.
Petaluma at Vintage, 4 p.m.
Prep Girls Lacrosse
Petaluma at Justin-Siena, 7 p.m.