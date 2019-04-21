{{featured_button_text}}
Register Sports Logo

Monday

College Men’s Golf

Napa Valley at Big 8 Conference Tournament No. 13, Wildhorse GC (Davis), 11 a.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

VVAL Tournament at Vintage, singles, 9 a.m.

Prep Girls Soccer

Trinity Prep at John Adams, 4 p.m.

Tuesday

Prep Boys Tennis

VVAL Tournament at Vintage, doubles, 9 a.m. (singles championship at 11 a.m.)

Prep Softball

Napa at Justin-Siena, 4 p.m.

Middletown at St. Helena, 6 p.m.

American Canyon at Sonoma Valley, 4 p.m.

Vintage at Bethel, 4 p.m.

Prep Baseball

Technology at Calistoga, 4 p.m.

Middletown at St. Helena, 6:45 p.m.

Prep Badminton

Napa at American Canyon, 4 p.m.

Petaluma at Vintage, 4 p.m.

Prep Girls Lacrosse

Petaluma at Justin-Siena, 7 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags