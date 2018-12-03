Try 1 month for 99¢
Tuesday

Prep Boys Basketball

Napa Christian at Archbishop Hanna, 5:30 p.m.

Vacaville at Napa, 7 p.m.

Pioneer at Vintage, 7 p.m.

El Cerrito at American Canyon, 7 p.m.

Winters at St. Helena, 7 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Justin-Siena at CIF North Coast Section Individual Tournament, singles and doubles, Harbor Bay Tennis Club, Alameda, 10:30 a.m.

Prep Boys Soccer

Vintage at Santa Rosa, 6 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

Napa at Alhambra, 7 p.m.

St. Helena at Winters, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

Prep Girls Basketball

Pine Hills Adventist-Auburn at Napa Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Calistoga vs. Elsie Allen, Gene Duffy Tournament, 5:30 p.m.

Vintage at Dublin, 7 p.m.

Justin-Siena vs. Clear Lake at Healdsburg’s Redwood Empire Tournament, 4 p.m.

Prep Boys Basketball

Pine Hills Adventist-Auburn at Napa Christian, 6 p.m.

Calistoga vs. Summerfield Waldorf at Gene Duffy Tournament, 7 p.m.

Justin-Siena vs. El Molino at Healdsburg’s Redwood Empire Tournament, 5:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Soccer

Rio Vista at Vintage, Memorial Stadium, 4 p.m.

Napa at Wood, 7 p.m.

Prep Wrestling

Justin-Siena vs. St. Patrick-St. Vincent, Catholic Cup, TBA

Prep Boys Soccer

Napa at Saint Mary’s-Albany, 3:30 p.m.

