Register Sports Logo

Tuesday

Prep Softball

Berean Christian at Justin-Siena, 3:30 p.m.

Vintage at Vanden, 3:30 p.m.

St. Helena at Novato, 3:30 p.m.

American Canyon at Analy, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Baseball

Vanden at Napa, 3:30 p.m.

American Canyon at Benicia, 3:30 p.m.

Vintage at Concord, 3:30 p.m.

Calistoga at Elsie Allen, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Lacrosse

College Park at Justin-Siena, 6 p.m.

Prep Badminton

Vallejo at American Canyon, 4 p.m.

Prep Boys Lacrosse

Justin-Siena at Drake, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday

College Men’s Golf

Napa Valley in Big 8 Conference Tournament No. 4, Chardonnay GC, 11 a.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

Calistoga at Redding Christian-Palo Cedro, Round I, CIF Northern California Division VI State Championships, 7 p.m.

Prep Boys Golf

VVAL Tournament No. 1 at Sonoma GC, 12:30 p.m.

Prep Baseball

Napa vs. Armijo at Raley Field, Sacramento, 6:30 p.m.

Prep Track and Field

Calistoga, Montgomery, Rincon Valley at Napa, 2 p.m.

Prep Softball

St. Helena at Drake, 3:30 p.m.

