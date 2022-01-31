Napa Valley Sports Schedule

Tuesday
Prep Wrestling
Willits at St. Helena, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
Pacific Union College Prep at Napa Christian, 5 p.m.
Technology at Calistoga, 6 p.m.
Justin-Siena at Petaluma, 7 p.m.
Prep Boys Soccer
Napa at American Canyon, 6 p.m.
Prep Boys Basketball
Pacific Union College Prep at Napa Christian, 6:30 p.m.
American Canyon at Napa, 7 p.m.
Wednesday
Prep Girls Soccer
Sonoma Valley at Vintage, Memorial Stadium, 6 p.m.
Napa at American Canyon, 6 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
Cornerstone Christian at Pacific Union College Prep, 4:30 p.m.
American Canyon at Napa, 7 p.m.
Cloverdale at St. Helena, 7 p.m.
Vintage at Sonoma Valley, 7 p.m.
Prep Boys Basketball
Cornerstone Christian at Pacific Union College Prep, 6 p.m.
St. Helena at Cloverdale, 7 p.m.
Prep Wrestling
Rio Vista at Justin-Siena, Dining Hall, 6 p.m.
Napa at Vintage, 7:30 p.m.
Sonoma Valley at American Canyon, 7:30 p.m.