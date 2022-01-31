 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local schedule

Napa Valley Sports Schedule

Tuesday

Prep Wrestling

Willits at St. Helena, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

Pacific Union College Prep at Napa Christian, 5 p.m.

Technology at Calistoga, 6 p.m.

Justin-Siena at Petaluma, 7 p.m.

Prep Boys Soccer

Napa at American Canyon, 6 p.m.

Prep Boys Basketball

Pacific Union College Prep at Napa Christian, 6:30 p.m.

American Canyon at Napa, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

Prep Girls Soccer

Sonoma Valley at Vintage, Memorial Stadium, 6 p.m.

Napa at American Canyon, 6 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

Cornerstone Christian at Pacific Union College Prep, 4:30 p.m.

American Canyon at Napa, 7 p.m.

Cloverdale at St. Helena, 7 p.m.

Vintage at Sonoma Valley, 7 p.m.

Prep Boys Basketball

Cornerstone Christian at Pacific Union College Prep, 6 p.m.

St. Helena at Cloverdale, 7 p.m.

Prep Wrestling

Rio Vista at Justin-Siena, Dining Hall, 6 p.m.

Napa at Vintage, 7:30 p.m.

Sonoma Valley at American Canyon, 7:30 p.m.

