Friday
College Baseball
Napa Valley at Contra Costa, 2:30 p.m.
College Men’s Volleyball
Pacific Union at Westcliff, 2 p.m.
Prep Swimming and Diving
Justin-Siena at Vintage, 4 p.m.
Prep Softball
Napa at Justin-Siena, 4 p.m.
Potter Valley at Calistoga, 4 p.m.
American Canyon at Sonoma Valley, 4 p.m.
Prep Baseball
Justin-Siena at Napa, 4 p.m.
Calistoga at Point Arena, 4 p.m.
Prep Girls Lacrosse
Napa at Vintage, Memorial Stadium, 7 p.m.
Justin-Siena at Rancho Cotate, 7 p.m.
Saturday
College Men’s Volleyball
Pacific Union at Saint Katherine, 6 p.m.
Prep Boys Lacrosse
Tamalpais at Justin-Siena, 1 p.m.
Prep Boys Volleyball
American Canyon at Stockton Classic, 9 a.m.
Prep Softball
Benicia at Vintage, 11 a.m.
St. Francis-Sacramento at Vintage, 3 p.m.
Prep Baseball
Napa at Rodriguez, 11 a.m.
Vintage at Ukiah, 2 p.m.
Prep Track and Field
Twilight Showcase at St. Helena, 7:30 p.m.