Monday

College Men’s Soccer

No. 15 Napa Valley at No. 2 West Valley-Saratoga, CCCAA Northern California Regional playoffs, first round, 2 p.m.

Prep Wrestling

Justin-Siena in Wrestlemania Invitational, Petaluma High, 4 p.m.

Prep Girls Soccer

American Canyon at Wood, 4:15 p.m.

Tuesday

College Women’s Basketball

Pacific Union at William Jessup, 11 a.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

Mt. Eden at Justin-Siena, Foundation Game, 6 p.m.

Concord at American Canyon, 8 p.m.

Napa at Vallejo, Foundation Game, 6 p.m.

Prep Boys Basketball

Concord at American Canyon, 6 p.m.

Prep Girls Soccer

Montgomery at Vintage, Memorial Stadium, 6 p.m.

Prep Boys Soccer

Bethel at American Canyon, 7 p.m.

Napa at Wood, 7 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Justin-Siena at CIF North Coast Section Division 1 Singles Tournament, Harbor Bay Tennis Club, Alameda, 10:30 a.m.

