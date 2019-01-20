Try 1 month for 99¢
Monday

Prep Boys Basketball

Martin Luther King Jr. Showcase at American Canyon (all games streamed by NorCalSports TV): Hayward vs. Albany, 11 a.m.; Christian Brothers vs. Mission-San Francisco, 12:30 p.m.; Rodriguez vs. El Cerrito, 2 p.m.; Concord vs. Alisal-Salinas, 3:30 p.m.; Benicia vs. American Canyon, 5 p.m.; Alameda vs. Menlo-Atherton, 6:30 p.m.

California-San Ramon at Napa, 5:30 p.m.

Prolific Prep vs. Spire Academy (Ohio) at Flyin’ to the Hoop tournament, Kettering, Ohio, 10 a.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

Justin-Siena vs. Novato in MLK Classic at Marin Catholic, 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Prep Boys Soccer

American Canyon at Vintage, Memorial Stadium, 6 p.m.

Petaluma at Justin-Siena, 6 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

John Adams Academy at Trinity Prep, CrossWalk Church gym, 6 p.m.

Napa Christian at Summerfield Waldorf, 6 p.m.

American Canyon at Vintage, 7 p.m.

Petaluma at Justin-Siena, 7 p.m.

Prep Boys Basketball

Lower Lake at St. Helena, 7 p.m.

John Adams Academy at Trinity Prep, CrossWalk Church gym, 7:30 p.m.

Tomales at Calistoga, 8 p.m.

Napa Christian at Summerfield Waldorf, 7:30 p.m.

Prep Wrestling

Justin-Siena at American Canyon, 6 p.m.

Vintage at Casa Grande, 7:30 p.m.

Napa at Petaluma, 7:30 p.m.

