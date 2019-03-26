Wednesday
Prep Swimming and Diving
Napa at Vintage, 3:30 p.m.
Casa Grande at Justin-Siena, NVC pool, 3:30 p.m.
American Canyon at Petaluma, 4 p.m.
Prep Track and Field
Middletown at St. Helena, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Soccer
John Adams at Trinity Prep, Napa Christian field, 4 p.m.
Prep Baseball
Casa Grande at American Canyon, 4 p.m.
Napa at Petaluma, 4 p.m.
Prep Tennis
Petaluma at Justin-Siena, 3:30 p.m.
Cloverdale at St. Helena, 4 p.m.
Prep Coed Golf
St. Helena in CMC Tournament, Hidden Valley GC, 1:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Lacrosse
Justin-Siena at Petaluma, 7 p.m.
Thursday
College Baseball
Yuba at Napa Valley, 2:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
Sonoma Valley at Vintage, 3:30 p.m.
Petaluma at Napa, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Softball
Justin-Siena at Napa, 4 p.m.
Armijo at Vintage, 4 p.m.
Sonoma Valley at American Canyon, 4 p.m.
Prep Baseball
Novato at Justin-Siena, 4:15 p.m.
Prep Swimming
Clear Lake at St. Helena, 4 p.m.
Prep Badminton
American Canyon at Casa Grande, 4 p.m.
Napa at Petaluma, 4 p.m.
Prep Girls Lacrosse
Justin-Siena at Petaluma, 7 p.m.