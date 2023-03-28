Wednesday
Prep Track and Field
Calistoga at St. Helena, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Softball
Vintage at Napa, Kiwanis Park, 7 p.m.
Sonoma Valley at St. Helena, 4 p.m.
Petaluma at American Canyon, 4 p.m.
Justin-Siena at Casa Grande, 4 p.m.
Prep Baseball
Maria Carrillo at Napa, 4 p.m.
Prep Boys Volleyball
American Canyon at St. Patrick-St. Vincent, 5 p.m.
Prep Swimming and Diving
Justin-Siena, Casa Grande at American Canyon, 4 p.m.
Prep Girls Lacrosse
Vintage at Justin-Siena, 4 p.m.
Thursday
College Baseball
Napa Valley at Mendocino, 2:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Napa at American Canyon, Chardonnay GC, 3 p.m.
Justin-Siena at Sonoma Valley, Sonoma National GC, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Track and Field
Napa at Justin-Siena, 3:45 p.m.
Prep Swimming
Calistoga, Tech, Credo, Grace Christian at St. Helena, 4 p.m.
Prep Badminton
American Canyon at Napa, 4 p.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
Casa Grande at American Canyon, 4 p.m.
Napa at Petaluma, 4 p.m.
Prep Baseball
Justin-Siena at American Canyon, 4 p.m.
Napa at Freedom-Oakley, 4 p.m.
Prep Boys Lacrosse
Vintage at Napa, Memorial Stadium, 7 p.m.
Justin-Siena at Cardinal Newman, 7 p.m.
Prep Boys Volleyball
Novato at American Canyon, 5 p.m.