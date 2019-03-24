Try 3 months for $3
Monday

Prep Boys Golf

Champ Classic at Silverado Resort, 10 a.m.

Prep Baseball

Folsom at American Canyon, 4 p.m.

Prep Softball

Justin-Siena at Hercules, 4 p.m.

Prep Girls Soccer

Trinity Prep at Leroy Greene-Sacramento, 4 p.m.

Tuesday

College Baseball

Napa Valley at Yuba, 2:30 p.m.

Prep Tennis

Vintage at Justin-Siena, 3:30 p.m.

Napa at American Canyon, 3:30 p.m.

Cloverdale at St. Helena, 4 p.m.

Prep Softball

Casa Grande at American Canyon, 4 p.m.

Vintage at Sonoma Valley, 4 p.m.

Napa at Petaluma, 4 p.m.

Justin-Siena at El Molino, 4 p.m.

Calistoga at Upper Lake, 4 p.m.

St. Helena at Fort Bragg, 4 p.m.

Prep Baseball

Calistoga at Tomales, 4 p.m.

St. Helena at Fort Bragg, 4 p.m.

Prep Badminton

Casa Grande at Napa, 4 p.m.

Vintage at American Canyon, 4 p.m.

Prep Boys Golf

VVAL Tournament No. 3 at Napa Valley CC, 1 p.m.

Prep Girls Lacrosse

Justin-Siena at Cardinal Newman, 7 p.m.

