Tuesday

College Baseball

Napa Valley at Solano, 2:30 p.m.

Prep Tennis

American Canyon at Vintage, 3:30 p.m.

Kelseyville at St. Helena, 4 p.m.

Prep Softball

San Rafael at American Canyon, 4 p.m.

St. Vincent de Paul at St. Helena, 4 p.m.

Drake at Justin-Siena, 4:30 p.m.

Napa at Benicia, 4 p.m.

Prep Baseball

St. Vincent de Paul at Calistoga, 4 p.m.

Justin-Siena at Las Lomas, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Lacrosse

Northgate at Justin-Siena, 5 p.m.

Wednesday

Prep Swimming and Diving

American Canyon at Vintage, 3:30 p.m.

Justin-Siena at Napa, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Soccer

Western Sierra at Trinity Prep, Napa Christian field, 4 p.m.

Prep Baseball

Petaluma at Napa, 4 p.m.

American Canyon at Armijo, 4 p.m.

Prep Coed Tennis

Clear Lake at St. Helena, 4 p.m.

Prep Coed Golf

St. Helena in CMC Tournament, Foxtail GC South, Rohnert Park, 1:30 p.m.

