Monday
College Baseball
Napa Valley vs. Marin at Santa Rosa JC, 2:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Armijo, Rodriguez at Napa, Silverado Resort, 3 p.m.
Vintage at Aiello Tournament (Discovery Bay) and Del Rio Tournament (Modesto), TBA
Prep Baseball
John Swett at St. Helena, 4 p.m.
Anderson Valley at Calistoga, 4 p.m.
American Canyon at Alhambra, 4 p.m.
Prep Softball
Winters at St. Helena, 6 p.m.
Tuesday
College Baseball
Solano at Napa Valley, 2:30 p.m.
Prep Tennis
American Canyon at Vintage, 3:30 p.m.
Kelseyville at St. Helena, 4 p.m.
Prep Softball
San Rafael at American Canyon, 4 p.m.
St. Vincent de Paul at St. Helena, 4 p.m.
Drake at Justin-Siena, 4:30 p.m.
Napa at Benicia, 4 p.m.
Prep Baseball
St. Vincent de Paul at Calistoga, 4 p.m.
Justin-Siena at Las Lomas, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Lacrosse
Northgate at Justin-Siena, 5 p.m.