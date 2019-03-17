Try 3 months for $3
Monday

College Baseball

Napa Valley vs. Marin at Santa Rosa JC, 2:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Golf

Armijo, Rodriguez at Napa, Silverado Resort, 3 p.m.

Vintage at Aiello Tournament (Discovery Bay) and Del Rio Tournament (Modesto), TBA

Prep Baseball

John Swett at St. Helena, 4 p.m.

Anderson Valley at Calistoga, 4 p.m.

American Canyon at Alhambra, 4 p.m.

Prep Softball

Winters at St. Helena, 6 p.m.

Tuesday

College Baseball

Solano at Napa Valley, 2:30 p.m.

Prep Tennis

American Canyon at Vintage, 3:30 p.m.

Kelseyville at St. Helena, 4 p.m.

Prep Softball

San Rafael at American Canyon, 4 p.m.

St. Vincent de Paul at St. Helena, 4 p.m.

Drake at Justin-Siena, 4:30 p.m.

Napa at Benicia, 4 p.m.

Prep Baseball

St. Vincent de Paul at Calistoga, 4 p.m.

Justin-Siena at Las Lomas, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Lacrosse

Northgate at Justin-Siena, 5 p.m.

