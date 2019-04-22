{{featured_button_text}}
Tuesday

Prep Boys Tennis

VVAL Tournament at Vintage, doubles, 9 a.m. (singles championship at 11 a.m.)

Prep Softball

Napa at Justin-Siena, 4 p.m.

Middletown at St. Helena, 6 p.m.

American Canyon at Sonoma Valley, 4 p.m.

Vintage at Bethel, 4 p.m.

Prep Baseball

Technology at Calistoga, 4 p.m.

Middletown at St. Helena, 6:45 p.m.

Prep Badminton

Napa at American Canyon, 4 p.m.

Petaluma at Vintage, 4 p.m.

Prep Girls Lacrosse

Petaluma at Justin-Siena, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

College Men’s Golf

Napa Valley at Big 8 Conference Tournament No. 14, Woodbridge GC (Lodi), 11:30 a.m.

Prep Boys Golf

VVAL Tournament No. 6, Chardonnay GC, 1 p.m.

Prep Diving

VVAL Championships at Vintage, 12 p.m.

Prep Girls Soccer

Lodi Academy at Trinity Prep, Napa Christian field, 4 p.m.

Prep Baseball

Napa at Justin-Siena, 4 p.m.

American Canyon at Sonoma Valley, 4 p.m.

Prep Track and Field

St. Helena in Lower Lake, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Lacrosse

Sonoma Academy at Justin-Siena, 5 p.m.

Prep Boys Lacrosse

Justin-Siena at Casa Grande, 7 p.m.

