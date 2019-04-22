Tuesday
Prep Boys Tennis
VVAL Tournament at Vintage, doubles, 9 a.m. (singles championship at 11 a.m.)
Prep Softball
Napa at Justin-Siena, 4 p.m.
Middletown at St. Helena, 6 p.m.
American Canyon at Sonoma Valley, 4 p.m.
Vintage at Bethel, 4 p.m.
Prep Baseball
Technology at Calistoga, 4 p.m.
Middletown at St. Helena, 6:45 p.m.
Prep Badminton
Napa at American Canyon, 4 p.m.
Petaluma at Vintage, 4 p.m.
Prep Girls Lacrosse
Petaluma at Justin-Siena, 7 p.m.
Wednesday
College Men’s Golf
Napa Valley at Big 8 Conference Tournament No. 14, Woodbridge GC (Lodi), 11:30 a.m.
Prep Boys Golf
VVAL Tournament No. 6, Chardonnay GC, 1 p.m.
Prep Diving
VVAL Championships at Vintage, 12 p.m.
Prep Girls Soccer
Lodi Academy at Trinity Prep, Napa Christian field, 4 p.m.
Prep Baseball
Napa at Justin-Siena, 4 p.m.
American Canyon at Sonoma Valley, 4 p.m.
Prep Track and Field
St. Helena in Lower Lake, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Lacrosse
Sonoma Academy at Justin-Siena, 5 p.m.
Prep Boys Lacrosse
Justin-Siena at Casa Grande, 7 p.m.