 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Redwood Credit Union

Napa Valley Sports Schedule

Tuesday

College Men’s Soccer

Contra Costa at Napa Valley, 4 p.m.

Prep Girls Golf

Justin-Siena at Vintage, Silverado Resort, 3:30 p.m.

Napa at Sonoma Valley, Sonoma National GC, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Napa at Justin-Siena, 3:30 p.m.

Vintage at Sonoma Valley, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Water Polo

Ukiah at Napa, Vintage pool, 4 p.m.

American Canyon at Justin-Siena, NVC pool, 5 p.m.

Prep Girls Water Polo

People are also reading…

Ukiah at Napa, Vintage pool, 5 p.m.

American Canyon at Justin-Siena, NVC pool, 6 p.m.

San Marin at Vintage, 6 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Cornerstone Christian at Napa Christian, 4 p.m.

Justin-Siena at Napa, 6 p.m.

Cloverdale at St. Helena, 6 p.m.

Sonoma Valley at Vintage, 6:30 p.m.

Petaluma at American Canyon, 6:30 p.m.

Pacific Union College Prep at North Hills Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday

College Volleyball

Marin at Napa Valley, 6 p.m.

Prep Girls Soccer

Roseland Collegiate Prep at Calistoga, Logvy Park, 5 p.m.

Prep Cross Country

VVAL center meet at Petaluma’s Shollenberger Park, 3:30 p.m.

Calistoga, St. Helena in NCL I center meet, Bothe-Napa Valley State Park, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Water Polo

Vintage at Heritage, 4 p.m.

Prep Boys Water Polo

Vintage at Heritage, 6 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Vintage at Napa, 6:30 p.m.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

College football at 49? North Dakota lineman has right stuff

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News