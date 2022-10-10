Napa Valley Sports Schedule

Tuesday
College Men’s Soccer
Contra Costa at Napa Valley, 4 p.m.
Prep Girls Golf
Justin-Siena at Vintage, Silverado Resort, 3:30 p.m.
Napa at Sonoma Valley, Sonoma National GC, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Napa at Justin-Siena, 3:30 p.m.
Vintage at Sonoma Valley, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Water Polo
Ukiah at Napa, Vintage pool, 4 p.m.
American Canyon at Justin-Siena, NVC pool, 5 p.m.
Prep Girls Water Polo
Ukiah at Napa, Vintage pool, 5 p.m.
American Canyon at Justin-Siena, NVC pool, 6 p.m.
San Marin at Vintage, 6 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Cornerstone Christian at Napa Christian, 4 p.m.
Justin-Siena at Napa, 6 p.m.
Cloverdale at St. Helena, 6 p.m.
Sonoma Valley at Vintage, 6:30 p.m.
Petaluma at American Canyon, 6:30 p.m.
Pacific Union College Prep at North Hills Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday
College Volleyball
Marin at Napa Valley, 6 p.m.
Prep Girls Soccer
Roseland Collegiate Prep at Calistoga, Logvy Park, 5 p.m.
Prep Cross Country
VVAL center meet at Petaluma’s Shollenberger Park, 3:30 p.m.
Calistoga, St. Helena in NCL I center meet, Bothe-Napa Valley State Park, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Water Polo
Vintage at Heritage, 4 p.m.
Prep Boys Water Polo
Vintage at Heritage, 6 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Vintage at Napa, 6:30 p.m.