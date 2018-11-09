Saturday
Prep Girls Tennis
No. 15 Justin-Siena vs. No. 7 Head-Royce, CIF North Coast Section Div. 2 playoff quarterfinal, Harbor Bay Tennis Club, Alameda (resumption of match started Nov. 8), 2:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
Justin-Siena Jamboree at Clark Gym (20-minute scrimmages): Salesian vs. Vintage, 9 a.m.; Salesian vs. Napa, 9:25 a.m.; American Canyon vs. Justin-Siena, 9:50 a.m.; Sonoma Valley vs. Napa, 10:15 a.m.; Salesian vs. Davis, 10:40 a.m.; Vintage vs. Cardinal Newman, 11:05 a.m.; Davis vs. Justin-Siena, 11:30 a.m.; Sonoma Valley vs. American Canyon, 11:55 a.m.; Salesian vs. Cardinal Newman, 12:20 p.m.; Vintage vs. Davis, 12:45 p.m.; Cardinal Newman vs. Justin-Siena, 1:10 p.m.; American Canyon vs. Napa, 1:35 p.m.; Vintage vs. Sonoma Valley, 2 p.m.; American Canyon vs. Davis, 2:25 p.m.; Napa vs. Justin-Siena, 2:50 p.m.; Cardinal Newman vs. Justin-Siena, 3:15 p.m.
Prep Boys Basketball
At Napa Valley College: Ascending Life Christian vs. Elite Prep, 2 p.m.; Fresno International vs. Elite Prep at 4 p.m.; Golden State Prep vs. Prolific Prep, 6 p.m.
Sunday
Prep Boys Basketball
At Napa Valley College: Ascending Life Christian vs. Fresno International, 10 a.m., Golden State Prep vs. Elite Prep, 12 p.m.; Prolific Prep vs. Elite Prep, 2 p.m.
UPSL Soccer
Nevada Coyotes FC at Napa Sporting SC, St. Helena High’s Bob Patterson Memorial Field, 4:30 p.m.