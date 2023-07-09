Monday
Little League Baseball
District 53 All-Star Tournament, 10-11-12 Division at American Canyon: Second championship game, if necessary, 1 p.m.
Tuesday
Youth Softball
Napa Valley Girls Fastpitch Association games at Kiwanis Park: Major Division, Soscol Auto Body vs. K&S Asphalt, 6 p.m.; Senior Division, A.M.P. Construction vs. Conwell Insurance, 8 p.m.
Joe DiMaggio Baseball
Sonoma Stack at Napa Crushers, Mount Field, 5 p.m.
