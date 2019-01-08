Wednesday
Prep Wrestling
Vintage at Justin-Siena, 6 p.m.
American Canyon at Casa Grande, 7 p.m.
Prep Girls Soccer
Vintage at Napa, Memorial Stadium, 6 p.m.
Justin-Siena at Sonoma Valley, 6 p.m.
American Canyon at Petaluma, 6 p.m.
Prep Boys Basketball
Vintage at Napa, 7 p.m.
Justin-Siena at Sonoma Valley, 7 p.m.
American Canyon at Petaluma, 7 p.m.
St. Helena at Lower Lake, 7 p.m.
Thursday
College Women’s Basketball
Pacific Union at Simpson-Redding, 5:30 p.m.
College Men’s Basketball
Pacific Union at Simpson-Redding, 7:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Soccer
Napa at American Canyon, 6 p.m.
Sonoma Valley at Vintage, Memorial Stadium, 6 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
Napa at American Canyon, 7 p.m.
Sonoma Valley at Vintage, 7 p.m.